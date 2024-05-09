Arena Breakout Infinite - Console (Xbox, PS5, PS4) Release

Monetization chaos in Escape from Tarkov caused that other extraction shooters gained attention. One of them is Arena Breakout Infinite. This PvPvE game takes you to the war-torn region of Kamona, where you have to survive. The title was released on PC, but what about consoles? From this guide you will find out if the game will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.

Arena Breakout Infinite – Console (Xbox, PS4, PS5) Release Explained

As of September 19, 2025, there are still no known plans to release ABI on consoles.

Arena Breakout Infinite is currently in early access on PC. If you are interested, you can download it on the official website. Many players will be surprised to learn that the EA version is not available on Steam, at least for now. So, no wonder that…

At this moment, there are no plans for console release. This information appeared on the official Discord of the game, published by one of moderators. As we couldn’t find any other clue on the topic, it seems that the situation has not changed recently. It shouldn't be surprising taking into consideration that Steam version is still not here.

So, it's hard to predict whether Arena Breakout Infinite will appear on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 or PS5. There is a chance that after the PC release the situation will change and the game will actually come to consoles. Of course, everything depends on the capabilities of the studio and the success of the game itself. So, it remains to be patient and wait for further announcements from the developers.