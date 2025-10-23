A forgotten pretender to the jRPG throne. The Legend of Dragoon was supposed to compete with the legendary Final Fantasy
At the end of the 20th century, Sony spent more than $16 million on a jRPG that would stand toe-to-toe with the Final Fantasy series. The Legend of Dragoon didn't knock Square's games off their pedestal, but fans still dream of a sequel.
Opinions
Krzysztof Kaluzinski
October 26, 2025
Looking for the answer to „Spirits linger in these places” in Cookie Jam? Here's a little help
It’s time to another Buzzword from Cookie Jam. So. let’s answer for “Spirits linger in these places.”.
How to
Agnes Adamus
October 25, 2025
Phenomaman voice actor in Dispatch sounds familiar? We know who he is
Episodic adventure game, Dispatch, offers variety of interesting characters. Phenomaman is one of them. But who is the voice of this superhero?
How to
Agnes Adamus
October 25, 2025
Wondering what “A raven's small cousin” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the right answer
Cookie Jam is now packed with Halloween-themed hints. Here you can find the answer to “A raven's small cousin”.
How to
Olga Racinowska
October 25, 2025
So you chose Tepig? Building the perfect Pokémon Legends: Z-A team around your starter
Tepig is a great starter choice for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. But what are some good teammates for it? Here are some suggestions and advice.
video games
Matt Buckley
October 24, 2025
So you chose Chikorita? Building the perfect Pokémon Legends: Z-A team around your starter
Chikorita is a great starter choice for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. But what are some good teammates for it? Here are some suggestions and advice.
video games
Matt Buckley
October 24, 2025
So you chose Totodile? Building the perfect Pokémon Legends: Z-A team around your starter
Totodile is a great choice for a starter, but what are some great teammates to fill out your roster? This guide will give you some options and advice.
video games
Matt Buckley
October 24, 2025
Stuck on “The undead reanimated” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Another weekend has started, so it’s time for Cookie Jam Buzzword challenge. Here’s the answer to “The undead reanimated”.
How to
Olga Racinowska
October 24, 2025
This isn’t a My Neighbor Totoro shot, it’s someone’s base in No Man’s Sky
That's what happens when Ghibli fans play NMS. You get the ultimate Totoro shrine.
video games
Olga Racinowska
October 24, 2025
Fast response to criticism? Devs are testing PvE progression in Battlefield 6, but the future is unclear
Battlefield 6 devs are making further changes to the community's servers to satisfy both PvP and PvE players. Meanwhile, a possible release date for Battle Royale mode has been revealed.
video games
Martin Bukowski
October 24, 2025
„Games are too expensive.” No Rest for the Wicked creator and Adrian Chmielarz explain why exclusivity no longer makes sense
Several well-known people in the game industry, including Adrian Chmielarz, have criticized the idea of exclusive titles.
video games
Adrian Werner
October 24, 2025
No news about Fallout 5 on Fallout Day? Not quite. Todd Howard gives fans a glimmer of hope
Todd Howard assures that Bethesda has plans for „even more Fallout” after the Fallout Day stream.
video games
Jacob Blazewicz
October 24, 2025
PoE: Keepers of the Flame comes with lots of changes. Breach 2.0 and the option to get a hand or two is just the beginning
Grinding Gear Games revealed the contents of a new update to Path of Exile. The revamped Breach mechanic plays a central role in it.
video games
Martin Bukowski
October 24, 2025
Hades 2's first major post-release update takes on an ending that not everyone enjoyed
Patch 1 for Hades 2 is currently available for preview on Steam. The first major update following the release of the game will take on an unpopular ending.
video games
Jacob Blazewicz
October 24, 2025
Six games will leave PS Plus in November 2025. Here are the titles known so far that will disappear from Extra and Premium
We know what games will leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium offer in November. Among them are Like a Dragon: Ishin and Battlefield V.
video games
Christian Pieniazek
October 24, 2025
Original kingdom rebuilding sim launches today on Xbox Game Pass. It's accompanied by a great survival game
Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can check out the game, which will allow them to traverse a fantasy land and build expand castle.
video games
Christian Pieniazek
October 24, 2025
Eddie Murphy realized that people saw him as the worst actor in history and decided to take a break, which lasted longer than he had expected
Eddie Murphy was supposed to take only a year-long break, but it ended up lasting longer. He decided to take it when he realized that his career was heading in the wrong direction.
movies & tv series
Edyta Jastrzebska
October 24, 2025
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Are you interested in RV There Yet release on Xbox, PS5 and Switch? Here you will learn what are the chances of it ever getting there.
How to
Aleksander Kartasinski
October 24, 2025
Who voices Sonar in Dispatch? If his voice sounded familiar, you weren’t imagining it
Some game characters sound so familiar that we wonder where we've heard them before. That’s the case with Sonar in Dispatch, so who voices him?
How to
Dawid Lubczynski
October 24, 2025
They wanted creativity, and now they bet on AI. Callisto Protocol and inZOI publisher announces big investment
Another game publisher is betting on artificial intelligence development. Krafton is heavily reorganizing its operations via AI.
video games
Zuzanna Domeradzka
October 24, 2025
Why isn't Henry Cavill the Witcher? The new Geralt in season 4 of the Netflix hit TV series
Henry Cavill is no longer Geralt. The actor has bid farewell to Netflix's The Witcher, and another artist has taken his place.
movies & tv series
Edyta Jastrzebska
October 24, 2025
The third DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 finally has a release date
Warhorse Studios has revealed the release date for the third expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Mysteria Ecclesiae will launch in less than a month.
video games
Kamil Kleszyk
October 24, 2025
Microsoft's game division was about to face an impossible task. Game Pass price increase and mass layoffs are just some of its consequences
Microsoft was to set an impossibly high profit goal for the Xbox division. The CFO's decision is likely the primary reason for the current chaos in the company.
video games
Zuzanna Domeradzka
October 24, 2025
PS6 won't win over players with its graphics, according to ex PlayStation CEO. „They can't do what they've done before”
The PlayStation 6 needs more than better graphics to attract players. That's the opinion of a former PlayStation executive and industry legend about the upcoming console.
Tech
Zbigniew Woznicki
October 24, 2025
Perplexity sued by Reddit: The case involves the illegal acquisition of data for AI training
Reddit has sued Perplexity and other companies for stealing data from its site. The information collected was to be used for AI training without an agreement with Reddit.
Tech
Zbigniew Woznicki
October 24, 2025
Steam has quietly added a new feature that helps you keep track of your wishlisted games
Steam has added a new feature that lets you keep track of your wishlist in a calendar. It's a great tool that helps prevent games from being forgotten.
video games
Matt Buckley
October 23, 2025
Assassin's Creed: Shadows confirms Switch 2 release, but continues a worrying trend
Ubisoft has finally confirmed that AC: Shadows will come to the Switch 2. But it will also be a game key card, continuing a worrying trend on Switch 2.
video games
Matt Buckley
October 23, 2025
You can play as Peacemaker in Batman Arkham Knight, and he fits in perfectly
Need more Peacemaker? A Batman Arkham Knight mod has you covered.
video games
Olga Racinowska
October 23, 2025
Youtuber wanted to make a joke, but within three months he had completely convinced Google's AI that GTA 6 would get a twerk button
A player manipulated Google's AI for a joke, tricking it into thinking there would be a separate button to activate a specific „dance” in GTA 6.
video games
Adrian Werner
October 23, 2025
„I will not revive anyone wearing this kind of skin.” Battlefield 6's new skins have caused an uproar, with fans feeling deceived
With the start of Season 1, new character skins will appear in Battlefield 6. Their designs have caused quite a commotion among the community, which feels tricked by the developers.
video games
Martin Bukowski
October 23, 2025
PS6 will cost half as much as Xbox Magnus according to an insider
The PlayStation 6 will cost half as much as the Xbox Magnus. That's according to a source who previously leaked the consoles' specs.
Tech
Zbigniew Woznicki
October 23, 2025
Today, Amazon Prime Gaming features four new games. Fallout 3 GOTY is the absolute leader, but an RPG referring to classics of the genre also gets attention
Amazon has prepared four games today. Among them, there will be something for fans of post-apocalypse and old-school RPGs, as well as those who love to challenge their brain.
video games
Christian Pieniazek
October 23, 2025
Two hot launches on Xbox Game Pass. A post-apocalyptic bandit hunt and a sequel to the hit simulation game
Two games are releasing today on Xbox and PC Game Pass subscriptions. The first is a sequel to the best-selling simulator, and the second is a post-apocalyptic action game.
video games
Christian Pieniazek
October 23, 2025
Every child of the 90s grew up with this movie - but even though there were two sequels, 30 years later, few people remember it
Kids from the 90s surely know this film about a brave dog very well, although today many have forgotten about it. But you can still watch it.
movies & tv series
Edyta Jastrzebska
October 23, 2025
The “Battlefield 6 effect”? Arma Reforger lost almost 4,000 players after the launch of this year’s most anticipated military shooter
Battlefield 6 is here, and other FPS games are paying the price. Arma Reforger isn’t the only one losing players.
video games
Olga Racinowska
October 23, 2025
How to start Halloween mission and get Zoe skin in Palworld. The new spooky costume is here
Happy Halloween is the newest quest in Palworld. Unfortunately, some players have problems to start this quest. Here you will learn how to do it and get Zoe's Halloween costume.
How to
Dawid Lubczynski
October 23, 2025
Ubisoft layoffs again. Star Wars: Outlaws devs will take part in a „voluntary career transition program”
Massive Entertainment, part of Ubisoft, has announced layoffs for part of its team. The creators of Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar, and The Division explain the decision as a “team reorganization” and assure that all of their projects will proceed as planned.
video games
Kamil Kleszyk
October 23, 2025
Steam Next Fest severely disappointed players. More than 500 games used AI
Last year's Steam Next Fest was supposed to be a celebration of independent creators' creativity, but instead, it revealed a disturbing trend. Over 500 games presented during the event made use of generative artificial intelligence.
video games
Kamil Kleszyk
October 23, 2025
Xbox Game Pass adds 10 games for Oct-Nov 2025, including 5 day-one launches
We have learned the list of games that will be available in the Xbox Game Pass offer in the second half of October 2025. Players can rejoice, as they will get as many as five launch titles.
video games
Maciej Gaffke
October 23, 2025
New online survival game on Steam has 93% positive reviews and pulls in five times more players than Pax Dei
Last week's launch of Necesse was a huge success and overshadowed another major online game that was released on the same day.
video games
Adrian Werner
October 23, 2025