„Games are too expensive.” No Rest for the Wicked creator and Adrian Chmielarz explain why exclusivity no longer makes sense

Hades 2's first major post-release update takes on an ending that not everyone enjoyed

The third DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 finally has a release date

Assassin's Creed: Shadows confirms Switch 2 release, but continues a worrying trend

A forgotten pretender to the jRPG throne. The Legend of Dragoon was supposed to compete with the legendary Final Fantasy

At the end of the 20th century, Sony spent more than $16 million on a jRPG that would stand toe-to-toe with the Final Fantasy series. The Legend of Dragoon didn't knock Square's games off their pedestal, but fans still dream of a sequel.

Krzysztof Kaluzinski

October 26, 2025

Looking for the answer to „Spirits linger in these places” in Cookie Jam? Here's a little help

It’s time to another Buzzword from Cookie Jam. So. let’s answer for “Spirits linger in these places.”.

How to

Agnes Adamus

October 25, 2025

Phenomaman voice actor in Dispatch sounds familiar? We know who he is

Episodic adventure game, Dispatch, offers variety of interesting characters. Phenomaman is one of them. But who is the voice of this superhero?

How to

Agnes Adamus

October 25, 2025

Wondering what “A raven's small cousin” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the right answer

Cookie Jam is now packed with Halloween-themed hints. Here you can find the answer to “A raven's small cousin”.

How to

Olga Racinowska

October 25, 2025

So you chose Tepig? Building the perfect Pokémon Legends: Z-A team around your starter

Tepig is a great starter choice for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. But what are some good teammates for it? Here are some suggestions and advice.

video games

Matt Buckley

October 24, 2025

So you chose Chikorita? Building the perfect Pokémon Legends: Z-A team around your starter

Chikorita is a great starter choice for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. But what are some good teammates for it? Here are some suggestions and advice.

video games

Matt Buckley

October 24, 2025

Who plays Slurp in Wednesday? Meet the actor who plays Isaac Night

Liam Neeson revealed what he is most proud of in his acting career, and it's not his Oscar nomination for Schindler's List

CS2 Premier Season 3 is coming, but you’ll have to wait

“I'm actually very intrigued to see it.” Gary Oldman is looking forward to the Harry Potter series from HBO Max, but he has bad news for fans

When you romance Eddie and Volt in Date Everything, watch out for one conversation

Eggscellent walkthrough to finding the Egg in Deltarune Chapter 3. This puzzle is difficult

How to find secret boss in Deltarune Chapter 3 guide (“almost” no spoilers)

Where to find Silver Palace game website. It's well hidden

Every location where you can use Power Hammer in Blue Prince

When will Captain America: Brave New World be on Disney Plus? Here's when the new MCU movie will be available on the streaming platform

So you chose Totodile? Building the perfect Pokémon Legends: Z-A team around your starter

Totodile is a great choice for a starter, but what are some great teammates to fill out your roster? This guide will give you some options and advice.

video games

Matt Buckley

October 24, 2025

Stuck on “The undead reanimated” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

Another weekend has started, so it’s time for Cookie Jam Buzzword challenge. Here’s the answer to “The undead reanimated”.

How to

Olga Racinowska

October 24, 2025

This isn’t a My Neighbor Totoro shot, it’s someone’s base in No Man’s Sky

That's what happens when Ghibli fans play NMS. You get the ultimate Totoro shrine.

video games

Olga Racinowska

October 24, 2025

Fast response to criticism? Devs are testing PvE progression in Battlefield 6, but the future is unclear

Battlefield 6 devs are making further changes to the community's servers to satisfy both PvP and PvE players. Meanwhile, a possible release date for Battle Royale mode has been revealed.

video games

Martin Bukowski

October 24, 2025

Looking for “Sweet treats or couples activity” in Cookie Jam? We have the answer

Breach Expedition 20 rewards in NMS. How to get the new Atlas parts for Corvette starships

Don’t know what “Chips with cheese and other toppings” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the correct answer

Ball x Pit evolutions. Complete combo guide and all combinations

Stuck on “Jiggles with caramel glaze” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve this together

Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release

Stuck on “The undead reanimated” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

Is Escape from Duckov multiplayer? Everything we know about co-op mode

Megabonk on Switch, Xbox, PS5 or PS4? Console release is possible

Wondering what “Color, wise person, or herb” is in Cookie Jam? We’ve got you covered

„Games are too expensive.” No Rest for the Wicked creator and Adrian Chmielarz explain why exclusivity no longer makes sense

Several well-known people in the game industry, including Adrian Chmielarz, have criticized the idea of exclusive titles.

video games

Adrian Werner

October 24, 2025

No news about Fallout 5 on Fallout Day? Not quite. Todd Howard gives fans a glimmer of hope

Todd Howard assures that Bethesda has plans for „even more Fallout” after the Fallout Day stream.

video games

Jacob Blazewicz

October 24, 2025

PoE: Keepers of the Flame comes with lots of changes. Breach 2.0 and the option to get a hand or two is just the beginning

Grinding Gear Games revealed the contents of a new update to Path of Exile. The revamped Breach mechanic plays a central role in it.

video games

Martin Bukowski

October 24, 2025

Hades 2's first major post-release update takes on an ending that not everyone enjoyed

Patch 1 for Hades 2 is currently available for preview on Steam. The first major update following the release of the game will take on an unpopular ending.

video games

Jacob Blazewicz

October 24, 2025

Six games will leave PS Plus in November 2025. Here are the titles known so far that will disappear from Extra and Premium

We know what games will leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium offer in November. Among them are Like a Dragon: Ishin and Battlefield V.

video games

Christian Pieniazek

October 24, 2025

Original kingdom rebuilding sim launches today on Xbox Game Pass. It's accompanied by a great survival game

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can check out the game, which will allow them to traverse a fantasy land and build expand castle.

video games

Christian Pieniazek

October 24, 2025

Eddie Murphy realized that people saw him as the worst actor in history and decided to take a break, which lasted longer than he had expected

Eddie Murphy was supposed to take only a year-long break, but it ended up lasting longer. He decided to take it when he realized that his career was heading in the wrong direction.

movies & tv series

Edyta Jastrzebska

October 24, 2025

Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release

Are you interested in RV There Yet release on Xbox, PS5 and Switch? Here you will learn what are the chances of it ever getting there.

How to

Aleksander Kartasinski

October 24, 2025

Who voices Sonar in Dispatch? If his voice sounded familiar, you weren’t imagining it

Some game characters sound so familiar that we wonder where we've heard them before. That’s the case with Sonar in Dispatch, so who voices him?

How to

Dawid Lubczynski

October 24, 2025

They wanted creativity, and now they bet on AI. Callisto Protocol and inZOI publisher announces big investment

Another game publisher is betting on artificial intelligence development. Krafton is heavily reorganizing its operations via AI.

video games

Zuzanna Domeradzka

October 24, 2025

Why isn't Henry Cavill the Witcher? The new Geralt in season 4 of the Netflix hit TV series

Henry Cavill is no longer Geralt. The actor has bid farewell to Netflix's The Witcher, and another artist has taken his place.

movies & tv series

Edyta Jastrzebska

October 24, 2025

The third DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 finally has a release date

Warhorse Studios has revealed the release date for the third expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Mysteria Ecclesiae will launch in less than a month.

video games

Kamil Kleszyk

October 24, 2025

Microsoft's game division was about to face an impossible task. Game Pass price increase and mass layoffs are just some of its consequences

Microsoft was to set an impossibly high profit goal for the Xbox division. The CFO's decision is likely the primary reason for the current chaos in the company.

video games

Zuzanna Domeradzka

October 24, 2025

PS6 won't win over players with its graphics, according to ex PlayStation CEO. „They can't do what they've done before”

The PlayStation 6 needs more than better graphics to attract players. That's the opinion of a former PlayStation executive and industry legend about the upcoming console.

Tech

Zbigniew Woznicki

October 24, 2025

Perplexity sued by Reddit: The case involves the illegal acquisition of data for AI training

Reddit has sued Perplexity and other companies for stealing data from its site. The information collected was to be used for AI training without an agreement with Reddit.

Tech

Zbigniew Woznicki

October 24, 2025

Steam has quietly added a new feature that helps you keep track of your wishlisted games

Steam has added a new feature that lets you keep track of your wishlist in a calendar. It's a great tool that helps prevent games from being forgotten.

video games

Matt Buckley

October 23, 2025

Assassin's Creed: Shadows confirms Switch 2 release, but continues a worrying trend

Ubisoft has finally confirmed that AC: Shadows will come to the Switch 2. But it will also be a game key card, continuing a worrying trend on Switch 2.

video games

Matt Buckley

October 23, 2025

You can play as Peacemaker in Batman Arkham Knight, and he fits in perfectly

Need more Peacemaker? A Batman Arkham Knight mod has you covered.

video games

Olga Racinowska

October 23, 2025

Youtuber wanted to make a joke, but within three months he had completely convinced Google's AI that GTA 6 would get a twerk button

A player manipulated Google's AI for a joke, tricking it into thinking there would be a separate button to activate a specific „dance” in GTA 6.

video games

Adrian Werner

October 23, 2025

„I will not revive anyone wearing this kind of skin.” Battlefield 6's new skins have caused an uproar, with fans feeling deceived

With the start of Season 1, new character skins will appear in Battlefield 6. Their designs have caused quite a commotion among the community, which feels tricked by the developers.

video games

Martin Bukowski

October 23, 2025

PS6 will cost half as much as Xbox Magnus according to an insider

The PlayStation 6 will cost half as much as the Xbox Magnus. That's according to a source who previously leaked the consoles' specs.

Tech

Zbigniew Woznicki

October 23, 2025

Today, Amazon Prime Gaming features four new games. Fallout 3 GOTY is the absolute leader, but an RPG referring to classics of the genre also gets attention

Amazon has prepared four games today. Among them, there will be something for fans of post-apocalypse and old-school RPGs, as well as those who love to challenge their brain.

video games

Christian Pieniazek

October 23, 2025

Two hot launches on Xbox Game Pass. A post-apocalyptic bandit hunt and a sequel to the hit simulation game

Two games are releasing today on Xbox and PC Game Pass subscriptions. The first is a sequel to the best-selling simulator, and the second is a post-apocalyptic action game.

video games

Christian Pieniazek

October 23, 2025

Every child of the 90s grew up with this movie - but even though there were two sequels, 30 years later, few people remember it

Kids from the 90s surely know this film about a brave dog very well, although today many have forgotten about it. But you can still watch it.

movies & tv series

Edyta Jastrzebska

October 23, 2025

The “Battlefield 6 effect”? Arma Reforger lost almost 4,000 players after the launch of this year’s most anticipated military shooter

Battlefield 6 is here, and other FPS games are paying the price. Arma Reforger isn’t the only one losing players.

video games

Olga Racinowska

October 23, 2025

How to start Halloween mission and get Zoe skin in Palworld. The new spooky costume is here

Happy Halloween is the newest quest in Palworld. Unfortunately, some players have problems to start this quest. Here you will learn how to do it and get Zoe's Halloween costume.

How to

Dawid Lubczynski

October 23, 2025

Ubisoft layoffs again. Star Wars: Outlaws devs will take part in a „voluntary career transition program”

Massive Entertainment, part of Ubisoft, has announced layoffs for part of its team. The creators of Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar, and The Division explain the decision as a “team reorganization” and assure that all of their projects will proceed as planned.

video games

Kamil Kleszyk

October 23, 2025

Steam Next Fest severely disappointed players. More than 500 games used AI

Last year's Steam Next Fest was supposed to be a celebration of independent creators' creativity, but instead, it revealed a disturbing trend. Over 500 games presented during the event made use of generative artificial intelligence.

video games

Kamil Kleszyk

October 23, 2025

Xbox Game Pass adds 10 games for Oct-Nov 2025, including 5 day-one launches

We have learned the list of games that will be available in the Xbox Game Pass offer in the second half of October 2025. Players can rejoice, as they will get as many as five launch titles.

video games

Maciej Gaffke

October 23, 2025

New online survival game on Steam has 93% positive reviews and pulls in five times more players than Pax Dei

Last week's launch of Necesse was a huge success and overshadowed another major online game that was released on the same day.

video games

Adrian Werner

October 23, 2025

