Borderlands 4 devs take the bull by the horns and make efforts to fix the failed shooter's launch on PC and consoles

Update (19th September)

The PC version of the game got a new update yesterday, which focuses mainly on improving performance. As we read in the announcement:

This update improves stability on PC, smooths out progression, and updates the Gilded Glory Pack loot and rewards for a more seamless experience. Please restart your game to ensure that the update goes through and to prevent connection errors in matchmaking.

Original news (15th September)

The release of Borderlands 4 didn't go as well as Gearbox Software had hoped. The developer's work was well received by reviewers, with an average score of 84/100 on Metacritic for the PC version. However, the game received mixed reviews on Steam. As we mentioned last week, the reason for this situation is the poor optimization of the game. Nonetheless, the devs have already started the process of fixing it.

On September 13, the developers published a patch that is supposed to "help improve stability on many rigs." As reported by PCGamesN (via 3Djuegos), the patch actually stabilizes the number of frames per second, largely eliminating previous fps drops. Of course, this is just the first step taken by the devs. As they themselves argue, "they plan more updates," and we are to learn more details soon.

At the same time, the creators warn players that any change in graphic settings will require recompilation of shaders, which can take up to 15 minutes. The devs have also published optimization guides for NVIDIA and AMD cards, which deserve special mention as they can assist in resolving issues with the game's performance.

Gearbox is also looking at console releases and is seeking a way to give Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 owners field of view (FOV) sliders.