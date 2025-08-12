This actor will take over from Sylvester Stallone in the new Rambo movie, you know him from the hit Netflix series
It is already known who may play the lead role in the movie about young John Rambo. On the big screens, we will admire the actor known for The Recruit and Black Adam.
In mid-May, there was info that John Rambo will get another movie - this time a prequel. Consequently, Sylvester Stallone won't return to his famous role. Now, however, we already know who will probably play the iconic character. The Deadline reports that Noah Centineo might be getting this role.
The artist who is set to play the title role in the upcoming John Rambo is known to people from the popular Netflix series, The Recruit. Noah Centineo has also starred in movies like Warfare by A24 and Alexa Garland, the romantic To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and Black Adam. Right now, he is preparing for a performance in the adaptation of Street Fighter. Rambo's role will definitely make him one of the most famous young actors.
Insiders report that filming is set to begin in Thailand this fall or at the beginning of 2026. The project will likely be taken over by Lionsgate.
The movie's plot details aren't out yet, but it's confirmed that it will be set during the Vietnam War and will serve as a prequel to First Blood. The new John Rambo will reveal the character's origin story.
The show will be directed by Jalmari Helander (Rare Exports, Big Game, Sisu), and the script is written by Sohrab Noshirvani and Rory Haines (Black Adam). John Rambo doesn't have a release date yet.
