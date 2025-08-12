Rockstar Games has GTA 6 and many other projects on its mind, Take-Two CEO confirms

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the apple of the eye of Take-Two Interactive, but the devs from Rockstar Games studio are preparing more projects.

Even before the announcement of GTA VI, many players seemed to be solely focused on the continuation of Rockstar Games' gangster saga. So, it's no wonder that after two trailers, even a long period of silence from the creators doesn't stop fans from focusing on this game. This is undoubtedly the most anticipated title of the entire decade, by many touted - perhaps a bit exaggeratedly - as the "messiah of gaming."

In this context, it's easy to forget that Rockstar is not just Grand Theft Auto. Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, reminded of this during his appearance as a guest on CNBC (via Rockstar Mag' on X). During the conversation, he assured that he is "very, very convinced" that Rockstar will keep the release date of GTA 6 - but also that the developer has "many other projects" on their mind.

Players are imagining new editions of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Of course, Zelnick emphasized that the sixth Grand Theft Auto remains a priority for the developer. He repeatedly made it clear how much importance T2 attaches to this project. During the interview with CNBC, Zelnick also mentioned that the company is trying not to "hype up expectations," but then he added that "the whole trick of Rockstar is that they have incredible expectations and still manage to exceed them."

The Take-Two CEO also hinted at the price, although he didn't say anything more than in previous statements: the publisher is supposed to ensure that it "charges much less" for its games than they are worth.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on May 26, 2026.