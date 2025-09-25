Ghost of Yotei review: Majesty among vengeance.

Ghost of Yotei is the kind of game that effortlessly pulls you out of your world and drops you into another, where every discovery feels magical. Like a great film, everything—from the acting and cinematography to the combat—works together to make you feel as if you’re really there, katana in hand, exploring the mysterious landscapes of Tokugawa-period Hokkaido.

Although it’s a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei is a standalone story built on the foundation of the original, offering a more fun, engaging, and cinematic experience. The story leans on familiar samurai tropes and recognizable open-world mechanics, but what makes it shine is how seamlessly everything comes together. The result is a game that feels memorable and visually striking, one of the most stunning portrayals of ancient Japan in recent memory.

The Tale of Atsu

This time, the tale of vengeance follows Atsu, a woman whose family was slaughtered by Lord Saito and his group of associates, the Yotei Six, when she was just a child. Left pinned to a burning tree by a katana, Atsu miraculously survives, eventually becoming a mercenary and honing her skills in the south in preparation for her return home and quest for revenge.

Yes, vengeance is a well-worn theme in both film and games—Ghost of Tsushima itself included—but Yotei manages to set itself apart. Atsu is a unique protagonist, not just because she’s a woman in a male-dominated world, but because of how those around her perceive her as an onryo—a ghost embodying wrath and vengeance. Yet she earns genuine respect as a heroine by liberating villages, defeating Saito’s men, and defending those who cannot defend themselves.

At one point, Saito even forbids his men from calling her an onryo, fearing it will make her seem immortal. And while Atsu may come across as an unstoppable warrior, the game cleverly reminds you of her humanity. Through flashback sequences, you revisit her childhood—moments with her father teaching her swordsmanship or her mother showing her how to play the shamisen—making her story feel personal as well as epic.

The setting also elevates the experience. Hokkaido, known in that era as Ezo, feels fresh and full of variety, from sprawling fields to snowy mountain peaks. Climbing the majestic Mt. Yotei and even exploring its crater is a highlight, capturing the sense of awe the developers clearly intended.

The structure of Yotei is less linear, giving you freedom in how you pursue revenge. After taking down the Snake, you choose the order in which you hunt the remaining Yotei Six. Clues point you toward their whereabouts, but it’s up to you whether you trek west to face the Oni or head into the mountains to outsmart the Kitsune. What’s clever is how the game adapts—cutscenes and dialogue reflect who you’ve already defeated, with Atsu casually reminding enemies of her kill count.

Your growing reputation adds weight to your journey. Each kill raises the bounty on your head, drawing ronin and assassins to hunt you down or set traps in Ezo. The bounty system also works in reverse: you can take contracts to hunt down criminals and mercenaries, earning money and gear while unraveling bite-sized stories through unique cutscenes.

The Way of the Mercenary

Combat, meanwhile, is more flexible than in Tsushima thanks to Atsu’s mercenary background. Unlike Jin, she’s not tied to the way of the samurai, so she can wield weapons like the yari or kusarigama, each with advantages against certain foes. The rock-paper-scissors system encourages switching between weapons mid-battle, and since you must seek out instructors to unlock new styles, your arsenal—and your playthrough—can differ dramatically depending on your choices.

Enemies adapt, too. Some encounters aren’t just about difficulty spikes but about mastering parries, blocks, and weapon switching at the right moments. Boss fights in particular feel like duels of strategy as much as skill. A welcome addition is the ability to disarm your opponents if you strike them at just the right time. This leaves them open to punishment, but the same can happen to you if you aren’t careful.

Stealth remains a satisfying option, offering a refreshing counterbalance to combat. You can storm in with blades drawn, but slipping through enemy camps undetected feels more rewarding, almost like a sharper version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows—except Atsu seamlessly blends both warrior and ninja, a versatility that sets her apart from that other female protagonist.

Views of Mt.Yotei

Exploration still brings familiar activities like hot springs for health boosts and shrines for charms, but Yotei expands the formula with jizo altars for skill points and wolf missions that tie into Atsu’s quest for vengeance. Freeing captured wolves unlocks abilities like summoning one to assist in battle or stealth kills, a thematic and mechanical addition that enriches the gameplay. The game also makes clever use of the DualSense Touchpad during mini-games where you can create sumi-e paintings with the stroke of your finger or when you play various songs on your shamisen.

Once again, exploration is guided by the familiar golden bird, which can lead you to hidden treasures, shrines, or missions when it appears when you are near a location worth investigating. It’s handy for completionists but can feel distracting when you’re focused on a main quest. Thankfully, this feature can be turned off.

Side quests and world-building deepen the immersion further. The Ainu people feature prominently, with Atsu recalling childhood memories of playing their traditional games. Dialogue even leaves some Ainu words untranslated, reinforcing their cultural presence. While the game isn’t striving for total historical accuracy, the attention to detail grounds the world and celebrates Ezo’s unique identity during a time of cultural blending between Japanese clans and native Ainu tribes.

At its core, Ghost of Yotei is another tale of revenge, but it's the way it frames that theme—through Atsu's humanity, the land of Ezo, and the people within it—that makes the experience truly worthwhile.

Final Thoughts

Visually, Yotei carries on Tsushima’s cinematic inspirations. Cutscenes highlight nuanced character emotions with photorealistic fidelity, while staging and cinematography evoke classic samurai films, especially in standoffs and duels. On top of the black-and-white Akira Kurosawa filter, two new options shake things up: a gritty, blood-soaked mode inspired by Takashi Miike’s films, and a lo-fi Samurai Champloo-style filter with chill beats, giving the game a playful alternative vibe. Add lightning-fast load times, and the whole package feels polished and modern.

Ultimately, Ghost of Yotei builds on the foundation of its predecessor while carving out its own identity. It delivers richer combat, a layered and diverse world, and new features that give you more agency over your journey. At its core, it’s another tale of revenge, but it’s the way Yotei frames that theme—through Atsu’s humanity, the land of Ezo, and the people within it—that makes the experience truly worthwhile.