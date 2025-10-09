Little Nightmares 3 review: Familiar fears, fewer surprises.

Little Nightmares has always been that rare mix of adorable and deeply unsettling. Across two games, the series has given us haunting 2.5D adventures that feel like playing a deadly game of hide-and-seek. It’s a formula that’s worked well so far, so naturally, you’d think it would deliver once again—especially now that Supermassive Games has taken over from Tarsier Studios. Surely that change would bring some new ideas and surprises, right?

Unfortunately, Little Nightmares III plays it a bit too safe. It’s another darkly beautiful experience that looks and feels familiar but struggles to move the series forward. While the atmosphere remains as eerie and imaginative as ever, it’s held back by the same issues that haunted its predecessors—and doesn’t quite offer anything new to make it stand out.

Surviving More Nightmares

Once again, the game blends adorable visuals with unsettling dread, introducing two new protagonists, Low and Alone, as they explore a set of new, twisted worlds. The story is entirely standalone, so newcomers won’t feel lost, and like past entries, it’s told through visuals and mood rather than dialogue. I won’t spoil anything (especially given how short the game is), but the familiar themes of childhood fear, loneliness, and trauma return front and center.

Each of the four worlds plays like a nightmare you have to survive, ending with a larger-than-life foe to overcome before moving on. The gameplay sticks to the tried-and-true mix of light exploration and simple puzzles—nothing too complex, mostly figuring out how to climb, pull, or hide your way forward. Because Low and Alone are so tiny compared to the world around them, you’ll often feel like a pair of mice navigating oversized, dangerous rooms, trying to stay one step ahead of the monsters that lurk nearby.

PROS: Gorgeous, unsettling visuals and sound design that effectively captures the eerie tone the series is known for; environmental storytelling that keeps you intrigued; tense moments that change up the game’s pace. CONS: Reuses too many ideas from past games without adding enough new mechanics or depth; co-op is underwhelming and could have been so much more; game feels too short and leaves you wanting more.

Familiar Gameplay

The big new addition this time is co-op, letting you play alongside an AI companion or a friend online. On paper, that sounds like a great fit for this series, but in practice, it feels undercooked. Low uses a bow to shoot switches or cut ropes, while Alone wields a wrench to smash through obstacles—but beyond a few moments where teamwork briefly matters, the feature rarely adds much. You’ll quickly realize most puzzles could be done solo, and cooperation never feels essential.

It’s a missed opportunity, especially when games like It Takes Two make shared problem-solving a core experience. Here, most “teamwork” moments boil down to one character dropping a rope or waiting for the other to open a door. The result is a co-op system that feels more like an afterthought than a fresh mechanic. Not to mention, couch co-op isn’t an option meaning the only game to play with a friend is to send them a free code and play it separately.

Movement, too, hasn’t improved much. You’ll still occasionally mistime jumps or fall to your death because of the finicky 2.5D perspective. Combat isn’t central to the game, but when it does pop up, it can feel clunky—your bow or wrench doesn’t always respond in time, which can lead to some cheap deaths. The AI companion helps during these moments, but not always reliably; sometimes they freeze up, get stuck outside rooms, or force a checkpoint restart just to get them moving again. Luckily, the game is generous with these checkpoints making the game approachable to a variety of players.

Atmospheric Storytelling

As before, Little Nightmares III isn’t scary in the traditional sense—no jump scares or horror shocks—but it thrives on mood and tension. It’s more eerie and mysterious than outright terrifying. Sure, there’s a creepy ventriloquist dummy chasing you at one point, but having a partner with you (AI or human) dampens some of the fear factor. Still, the game shines in how it tells its story through tone and visuals rather than words.

The amusement park world is a standout, filled with grotesque figures waiting in line for… something. You’re never quite sure whether they’re about to ride something or meet a gruesome fate, and that uncertainty is what makes this series so fascinating. The other worlds look great but feel more confined and repetitive, relying on familiar patterns rather than the open, layered design that makes the amusement park so memorable. Not to mention, creepy puppets will always leave a lasting impression.

VERDICT: Little Nightmares III is a darkly beautiful follow-up that captures the series' eerie charm but plays it too safe, offering an experience that feels more familiar than frightening.

Final Thoughts

After about five hours, I reached the end feeling a bit unsatisfied. The game wraps up abruptly, leaving several threads hanging—almost as if it’s setting up for another sequel. While each world features a unique and imaginative big bad, the overall experience feels too short and too familiar to make a lasting impact. Sure, there are two worlds available later on as DLC, but the core game needed more.

If you’re new to the series, Little Nightmares III is still worth playing for its haunting style, eerie sound design, and quick but immersive adventure. But if you’ve been here since the start, you might find yourself wishing for more risks, more innovation, and simply… more. This nightmare, while beautiful, feels a little too familiar to truly keep you up at night.