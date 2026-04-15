Which ETS2 DLCs are really worth buying? A detailed guide to all map add-ons from Nordic Horizons to Going East!.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is one of the most well-known simulators in the world. The game's premise is brilliantly simple – you drive a truck, and your only task is to transport goods from point A to point B. No shooting, no explosions, just you, the road, and 12 wheels. The developers have added a bit of strategy, as you need to manage your money wisely, especially at the beginning. If your company grows significantly, you'll have the option to hire new drivers. If you want to, you can also do achievements and explore the map. But you don't have to. If you prefer, you can simply admire the landscapes of Europe while driving a semi-truck.

It's no surprise that every day tens of thousands of people play ETS2, and the game reached its peak popularity on Steam just two months ago, despite being on the market for over 13 years. There are several reasons for its enduring popularity, including the fact that it's simply a very good, relaxing, yet engaging game, as well as it receives frequent free updates. However, what certainly keeps fans of virtual truck driving across Europe engaged are the regularly released expansions that add new areas to the map. The number of these expansions might overwhelm a new trucking enthusiast - at the time of writing, there are 10 released, two announced, and one is in limbo due to geopolitical reasons. But don't worry, we're here to help. In this text, we describe what you can expect in each of the already released DLCs. We discuss the features of each expansion, the new achievements you can unlock during your travels, and the characteristics of the roads in each add-on. Read our text to learn about the pros and cons of each map.

This text was produced in collaboration with SCS Software.

Nordic Horizons

New countries: northern parts of Norway, Sweden, and Finland Number of new cities: 41 New types of deliveries: Yes Number of new achievements: 4

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

The latest expansion came out on November 25, 2025. It serves as a kind of supplement to the map of Scandinavia, as we can now venture to the far north of the peninsula. Here, you'll find updated maps of Norway, Sweden, and Finland. However, it's worth noting that while Nordic Horizons is directly related to the map of Scandinavia, it differs in atmosphere. The southern parts of the Nordic countries are heavily urbanized and offer numerous modern roads. The north, on the other hand, has a much more rural character. You could even say that you often travel through wilderness. Unlike the 2015 expansion, this one focuses on land transport, particularly driving through forests. In fact, you could say that forests are its main theme, as the map comes with new types of cargo related to forestry.

However, there is one place that might remind you of the previous version – you have to use a ferry to move between the cities of Svolvaer and Narvik, as well as Bodo. It's a short crossing – only 40 minutes – but it's unavoidable if you want to travel from north to south along the western coast.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

Here we encounter long stretches of narrow roads, often leading through mountain peaks. There are also tunnels, but they aren't as numerous. However, this expansion is not about infrastructure. Nordic Horizons is one of the most spectacular DLCs in the series. Almost every turn offers stunning views of mountains and lakes seen from the peaks where the roads are. Here and there, you can also come across small villages filled with traditional Nordic houses with steep roofs. Speaking of architecture, it's impossible to miss examples of contemporary buildings – for instance, one of the photography challenge points is the Arctic Cathedral in Tromso, built in 1965, designed by Jan Inge Hovig.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

The map also has hidden secrets. Near the town of Dombas, between rest points, you can turn onto an unmarked gravel road. About halfway, you'll encounter a small pasture with sheep, and if you look closely, you'll spot a troll from Scandinavian folklore in a cave. The exact location on the map is 1068.55;107.364;-64764.8;-0.13788;-0.265288.

Nordic Horizons is perfect for a relaxing drive amidst truly beautiful nature. However, it is not boring – the mountain switchbacks require a bit of focus on the way to the North Pole.

Greece

New countries: Greece Number of new cities: 15 New types of deliveries: Yes Number of new achievements: 5

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

Still rather new, as it was released on December 4, 2024, the expansion takes us to the Hellenic Peninsula. Apart from new roads, we gain access to new contracts from cotton farms and the hospitality industry. Regarding that second branch of services, the expansion definitely accentuates the tourist landscape of Greece. A new company, the hotel chain Artemia, is emerging. The comapny's buildings, for which we will be working, are situated on the Greek islands.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

When it comes to roads, we won't find revolutionary solutions here. We will travel most of the route on comfortable, though not very extensive roads; however, the islands are full of very narrow roads. Said islands are the most interesting element of the new map. Obviously, we have to reach them by ferry. We can do it from one of the three ports in the southern part of the peninsula, but the islands also have connections. From Rhodes, however, we can only get to Athens. An interesting solution was implemented in Cephalonia, where there is an inland ferry from one part of the island to the other, but it only operates in one direction. We can then drive around the island and return using the short crossing between the towns of Lixouri and Argostoli.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

Additionally, you can find at least two hidden routes. One can be found in Kavala – discovering it will not only allow you to drive under the aqueduct and enjoy the views but also shorten the route between the western entrance to the city and the port. Head to the coordinates 58438.9;13.927;52470.1;-1.36655;0.0104734 to find it. Meanwhile, when driving from Heraklion to the city of Chania, you can at some point turn right onto a road not marked on the map. Thanks to this shortcut to the port you won't have to drive around the island. The downside is that there is a 40 km/h speed limit and frequent traffic jams.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

On the islands, we find small towns with very narrow roads, cluttered with café umbrellas and market stalls. This complements the image I already mentioned – Greece is not only the cradle of modern civilization but also a tourism epicenter. This is also evident in the buildings featured in the expansion – they are dominated by various hotels, and one of the viewpoints is a large resort.

West Balkans

New countries: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Croatia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Slovenia Number of new cities: 30 New types of deliveries: Yes Number of new achievements: 5

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

The DLC, released on October 19, 2023, expands the map with the largest number of countries of all the expansions. These are: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia - roughly the territories of the former Yugoslavia. And you can feel it in this expansion.

You will find a wide variety of routes - from modern highways to country roads that haven't seen any work since they were opened by a Soviet dignitary. You will have the opportunity to drive over bridges suspended above treetops and through huge cities. There will also be no shortage of mountain switchbacks and flat sections.

However, don't expect a long, uninterrupted ride. Since you are travelling in the Balkan countries, this means that from time to time (rather more frequently than not), you will be required to stop to pay a toll or to cross one of the numerous borders, and at each one, you will undergo a document check. Twice – on both sides of the border. Sometimes, as is the case with crossing the border between Montenegro and Kosovo, this will happen at the top of a mountain.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

I also can't help but mention the architecture that was replicated in the expansion. As is typical for post-Soviet countries, the map is filled with numerous housing blocks and other buildings of post-war modernism. One such example is the viewpoint in Belgrade, featuring a building known among fans of socmod as Toblerone (due to its distinctive shape).

Iberia

New countries: Spain and Portugal Number of new cities: 51 New types of deliveries: Yes Number of new achievements: 6

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

The Iberian Peninsula expansion was released on April 8, 2021, expanding the map by adding Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and Gibraltar. It's quite a large area filled with major cities and several new ports.

This is the first expansion where the viewpoints added in patch 1.4 were available from the start - we received as many as 15 right away. One of the achievements included in the DLC is the Grand Tour Guide, which requires discovering at least 12 camera markers. You can also explore interesting places on your own. One such spot can be found in Portugal in the city of Vigo – if you drive through one of the open gates next to the Marina, you'll get an interesting view of cranes and other port machines (the coordinates are -84596.5;26.9025;33056.4;0.438056;-0.387462).

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

This task doesn't have to be particularly difficult or time-consuming, as the roads on the Iberian Peninsula in ETS2 are excellent. For the most part, you travel on modern, wide highways with convenient intersections and good infrastructure. The number of narrow suburban roads is really small. If you like to move quickly and efficiently, you should definitely consider getting this expansion.

Road to the Black Sea

New countries: Bulgaria, Romania, European part of Turkey Number of new cities: 30 New types of deliveries: No Number of new achievements: 7

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

This expansion was released on December 5, 2019. It expands the map of Europe to include Bulgaria, Romania, and the European part of Turkey. The developers focused on expanding the area we can explore - this means we don't get new types of materials for transport or roads.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

This is one of the expansions focused on landscapes. On the new map, we traverse the Carpathians, navigating narrow mountain serpentine roads, such as those between the cities of Brasov and Iasi. Additionally, we pass through mysterious Transylvania and the more exotic Thrace. Most of the route consists of narrow roads surrounded by fields, although urban roads are also available. You can experience the local architecture by entering one of the unmarked roads on the map in the specific town (its coordinates on the map are 43011.8;53.2381;43109;0.738293;-0.024433). It will lead you through a very narrow street with buildings characteristic of the less representative parts of Romanian cities. The expansion also includes modern highways, especially around the capital of Turkey, which is almost entirely composed of wide, multi-lane roads.

We can also encounter many bridges due to the dense network of rivers in the region, including the Danube. One interesting feature is the ferry crossing from one bank to the other between the cities of Galati and Constanta. Using the ferry will earn you the Ferryman achievement.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

It is also worth mentioning the titular Black Sea, which plays a significant role in the expansion. Unfortunately, the current eastern boundary of the game map is located at its edge, so you can't use the ports there. However, along the shore, there are several transport companies where you can be sent to transport and receive goods.

Beyond the Baltic Sea

New countries: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, southern Finland, part of Russia, and the Kaliningrad Oblast Number of new cities: 35 New types of deliveries: Yes Number of new achievements: 6

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

The DLC was released on November 29, 2018. Expands the map to include the Baltic countries - Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia - as well as parts of Finland and Russia, including the Kaliningrad Oblast.

Despite the name mentioning the sea and the fact that a significant portion of the newly added areas is by the water, sailing and other maritime elements are not part of this DLC. The developers focused more on highlighting the industrial aspects of the region. The expansion has also introduced new companies specializing in concrete production as well as train factories. There are two achievements related to this: Concrete Jungle will unlock if you transport 10 cargoes from the concrete plant, while Industry Standard requires delivering at least two shipments to any train, furniture, or paper factories.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

When it comes to roads, you have access to many modern, wide highways here. Particularly impressive are the areas around Saint Petersburg, where you can find massive bridges connecting road and rail transport. There are also smaller paths, like the unmarked one south of the town of Verspils near the gas station (the coordinates are 36425.6;19.4179;-36321.9;-0.184936;-0.237363). It leads through a charming spot where you'll find an old house. In terms of architecture, you'll also encounter examples of post-war modernism, mainly in the form of suburban housing blocks. However, there's no shortage of the region's characteristic classical-style buildings.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

The Baltic route pairs well with the Scandinavian DLC. If you have both, you can enjoy a vast area filled with interesting roads and views. You'll also experience numerous ferry crossings and cross many bridge.

Italia

New countries: southern part of Italy Number of new cities: 26 New types of deliveries: Yes Number of new achievements: 7

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

You can travel to Italy in your truck in the base game, but only to the northern part. The expansion released on December 5, 2017, makes the map bigger by including the entire Apennine Peninsula along with Sicily and Sardinia. This gives us a total of 23 new cities, along with numerous ports and a rich network of roads.

Speaking of roads, as we all know, many roads lead to Rome. This is also true in ETS2, as the Italian capital is surrounded by a well-developed road network, and reaching the eternal city through at least three different routes unlocks the achievement related to the famous saying. Additionally, the map of the expansion primarily features quite good, convenient highways, especially on the continent. On the islands, you will more often encounter winding, narrow roads leading through small towns.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

One of the undeniable advantages of the expansion are the views. The volcanoes stand out particularly – near Etna, you'll find a viewpoint, and visiting it along with Vesuvius unlocks the Mind the Lava achievement. The developers also focused on the country's artistic heritage, introducing companies involved in marble extraction, specifically the famous quarry in Carrara. You may also encounter more industrial enterprises, such as chemical plants in central Sardinia, where you'll also find one of the secret roads (look for it at coordinates 1068.55;107.364;-64764.8;-0.13788;-0.265288).

Vive la France

New countries: western part of France Number of new cities: 23 New types of deliveries: Yes Number of new achievements: 6

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

The French-oriented expansion was released on December 5, 2016, and is one of the two DLCs that do not add new countries but expand the territory of those already available in the base game. However, considering that France is a large country and only a small part of it is available in the base game, we get quite a lot of new content. Additionally, with the release of the expansion, existing French cities in the game were improved.

The expansion adds 15 new cities to the map, including those located in Corsica. As for the achievements, we get 6. They suggest the nature of the expansion – to unlock them, we need to, e.g. transport fuel to three different gas stations (Gas Must Flow!) and deliver shipments to nuclear power plants (Go Nuclear!). This expansion introduces, for the first time, a company related to the nuclear industry – Nucleon.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

The developers have focused on highlighting the modern character of France. You'll find many comfortable, wide, and modern highways, especially in the central part of the country. However, there are also narrow paths leading through charming, tiny towns. You should consider this when planning your route, as the roads going between houses can be really narrow, requiring you to significantly reduce your speed. One such route can be found near Limoges, where, in addition to atmospheric townhouses, you'll see a gate tower occupying half the road. A viewpoint and a photography challenge are located at coordinates -35709.9;39.961;23097.3;0.0716482;-0.0820255.

Scandinavia

New countries: Denmark, Norway, Sweden Number of new cities: 29 New types of deliveries: Yes Number of new achievements: 8

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

The expansion was released on May 14, 2015. This time, the developers decided to expand the game's map to the north, giving you access to the Scandinavian countries – Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. While Denmark is fully represented, the countries across the Baltic are represented only by their southern sections (you can change this by purchasing the Nordic Horizons expansion mentioned below). Along with new roads, you'll also receive new types of trailers and goods to transport. We also got new achievements, such as Aquaphobia for driving over the bridge between Malmö and Copenhagen, or Sailor for delivering a yacht to every marina in the expansion.

These two achievements say a lot about this expansion – it is definitely focused on the sea and ports. Suffice it to say, to get from the base game area to the new map, you need to use one of the longest bridges in Europe or simply take a ferry. This way, you can reach one of the most interestingly depicted cities in the game, Oslo. Spread out over a bay, it covers a really large area, and within its borders, you can encounter numerous bridges, tunnels, and complex intersections.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

The Scandinavia expansion also features idyllic views. For example, thanks to a hidden road between the center of Kristiansand and the AgroNord company (you can find it on the map at coordinates -7031.43;32.3306;-42978.1;0.483427;-0.172786), you can drive by a small lake surrounded by charming houses done in a typical Nordic style. The road is quite long and it branches out, but the second section runs parallel to the main route and doesn't offer additional attractions.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

However, what particularly distinguishes this expansion is the road network. Nowhere else will you find such intricate intersections where it's easy to get lost. We must also mention the numerous tunnels that can stretch for hundreds of meters, some of them even having roundabouts. Of course, as everywhere, you'll also find narrow, peaceful side roads with breathtaking views.

Going East

New countries: Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary Number of new cities: 15 New types of deliveries: No New achievements: No

This is the first expansion with a new map. It was released a year after the base game, exactly on September 19, 2013. The map of this expansion covers four countries: Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. For the first two, it essentially expands their territories, as cities like Wroclaw and Prague already appear in the base game.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

The expansion is dominated by two-lane roads, but you'll also find plenty of narrow routes, including those connecting larger cities like Banska Bystrica and Kosice. Especially the eastern part of the map is full of less comfortable roads. However, you can notice signs of the region's progress, such as the modern Katowice surrounded by skyscrapers. The industrial character of Silesia is highlighted by the inclusion of a mine shaft tower on the road leading to Krakow. Unfortunately, in reality, the structure was demolished a few years ago.

Speaking of the add-on's current relevance, it's clear that this is the first expansion for the game. You'll find features typical of the early stages of development, such as very simple intersections and a schematic way of creating cities. However, considering that other parts of Europe are being gradually updated, it's safe to assume that Central Europe will also get its turn.

Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software, 2012-2026.

Going East is the perfect add-on if you're in the mood for dynamic and rather steady driving, but over shorter distances.

Where will the road lead us?

As I mentioned in the introduction, we are waiting for two more expansions – Iceland and Ireland. The first one is expected to come out sooner. It will feature volcanic and icy landscapes, waterfalls, and black beaches, all viewed from rather narrow roads. The Isle of Ireland DLC will take us through the serene landscapes of the green island, where we'll encounter small villages and towns, as well as larger cities like Dublin and Belfast. Both DLCs will certainly include ports and sea crossings.

I also mentioned the Heart of Russia expansion, which was essentially ready for release, but the developers decided to hold off due to Russia's aggression in Ukraine. At this point, it's unclear if and when the DLC will be released, as the decision likely doesn't depend solely on the developer.

Finally, it's worth noting that map expansions aren't the only add-ons you can purchase for ETS2. They usually offer new types of transport, such as the interesting Special Transport, which unlocks the option to move massive cargoes accompanied by escort vehicles. There are also DLCs with tuning items and cabin accessories, as well as the largest group – new paint jobs for trucks. We are also waiting for the DLC allowing us to transport passengers.

As you can see, the game offers a lot of content to expand upon - everyone will find something here for themselves, shaping their truck driving experience to suit their style.

Which DLC do you choose?