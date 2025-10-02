All we know about Marvel Rivals Season 4.5. New heroes, patch notes and release date

Marvel Rivals is a multiplayer hero shooter in which players can play as both heroes and villains from the Marvel universe. The pool of available characters is constantly expanding thanks to new seasons and patches. Since Season 3, the game has switched to two-month cycle. However, you don’t have to wait for new things that long. You can look forward to new mid-season content. Season 4.5 is coming in a few days. If you want to know what to expect from it, you can find out here.

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 in a nutshell

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 will launch soon, on October 10, 2025. As for what it will include, there is no reason to complain about a lack of new features. As usual, players will be able to play as a new hero. We are talking about Daredevil. He is a duelist, which means he will be the perfect choice for those who want to quickly and efficiently eliminate enemy team members. He specializes in locating hidden enemies, close-range combat, deflecting attacks, and even inflicting fear that impairs his opponent's vision. You can see his entire kit in the official Daredevil trailer.

In addition to the characters themselves, changes will also affect team-ups. Ragnarok Rebirth (Hela – Thor) will be removed, while Namor will be taken out of Gamma Charge. Instead, two new team-ups will be added, namely Bestial Hunt (Punisher – Daredevil) and Deep Wrath (Namor – Hela).

What may please a large number of players is the fact that the long-awaited cross progression is becoming a reality. Initially, in season 4.5, a small number of people will be invited to test this feature to see if everything works smoothly. In season 5.0, cross progression will be available to everyone.

Last but not least, Season 4.5 will also introduce an additional game mode. Details about it will be revealed at the Thailand Game Show on October 17. What's more, players will be able to take part in a special Halloween event during this season.