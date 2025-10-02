Fortnite Crew on Game Pass. What it is and the perks you get

At this point, everyone should know that creating video games is neither easy nor cheap. AI technology is not there yet to decrease the costs of this endeavor significantly (though, all things considered, it might actually be a good thing). That’s probably the reason why Nintendo decided to start charging 80 USD for their productions. Now, Microsoft follows through with the price increases, and what was initially an amazing deal, now leaves a lot to be desired. It has been recently announced that Xbox Game Pass prices have gone up significantly across the globe. However, it’s not all blood, sweat and tears as MS tries to put a bit more into the GP package, including Ubisoft+ Classics, EA Play and, soon to come, Fortnite Crew. This can be especially interesting for Fortnite fans, who can benefit greatly from this deal. Let’s try to analyze the current situation and see what the Fortnite Crew is in the first place.

Fortnite Crew coming to Game Pass

It wasn’t a question if but rather when Game Pass prices will shoot up. However, probably no one expected such a steep, 50% increase for Game Pass Ultimate, which offers the most benefits. To justify the 30 USD a month price tag, Microsoft has decided to add more into the package, including Fortnite Crew subscription. What is it, though?

If you find our articles useful, please consider following Gamepressure on Google News. This way you will stay informed about the most important news from the video game industry but also learn useful tips from your favorite productions. Thank you!

Fortnite Crew is a package that on its own costs 12 USD and offers a multitude of goodies for Fortnite… but not only! Crew offers access to the following perks:

Battle Pass, OG Pass, LEGO Pass, Music Pass, 1000 V-Bucks (added to your account every month), In-game exclusive items (changed monthly).

However, the benefits are not limited to Fortnite. The Crew subscription model also includes Rocket Pass Premium for Rocket League, which became Epic Games Store exclusive a couple of years back.

While the price hike of Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate might have enraged multiple subscribers, it can be an option to think through for players who often play Fortnite and Rocket League. For extra 18 USD a month, fans paying for Fortnite Crew can expand their gaming possibilities widely.

It is important to notice, however, that Fortnite Crew will become a part of Game Pass Ultimate in November 2025, which is still a month away. Whether you would like to be a part of this plan is entirely up to you and depends on how you interact with the medium. Have fun!