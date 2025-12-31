Pathfinder devs are working on their own launcher, but some players are not happy about that

Owlcat Games studio wants to have its own launcher.
Known for Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, Owlcat studio has announced plans to start its own launcher. Fans weren't too happy about it because the last thing PC players need is another launcher. However, fortunately, the situation here won't be that bad.
Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy is coming to PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. At the moment, the devs aren't ready to announce the planned release date.
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is one of the games discounted in the Steam Winter sale. Until January 5th, the title can be purchased for $19.99, which is 60% cheaper than the standard price.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
