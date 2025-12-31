Pathfinder devs are working on their own launcher, but some players are not happy about that

Known for Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, Owlcat studio has announced plans to start its own launcher. Fans weren't too happy about it because the last thing PC players need is another launcher. However, fortunately, the situation here won't be that bad.

First and foremost, on Steam, the launcher will be completely optional. Players will be able to launch Owlcat studio games directly from the Steam client, bypassing the launcher. The creators also assure that the launcher will not require registration. It is also not supposed to collect any data from our PCs. The first ones to check out the launcher will be the players who have been messing around with the alpha test version that started two weeks ago, starting January 27th. They are participated in by individuals who purchased the Collector's Edition or the Developers Digital Pack in preorder. Owlcat Studio says the launcher is there to help get the word out about their team's games. The market research conducted by them showed that a surprisingly large number of people playing Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous have no idea about Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Some players reacted very negatively to these reports, complaining that the developers would force them to waste disk space on a program they won't use. Others appreciate that the launcher will be completely optional. A lot of fans are also hoping that in the future, the program will get a mod manager, which would make it super useful for most fans.

Launcher

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy is coming to PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. At the moment, the devs aren't ready to announce the planned release date.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is one of the games discounted in the Steam Winter sale. Until January 5th, the title can be purchased for $19.99, which is 60% cheaper than the standard price.