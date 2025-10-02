One player came very close to turning Elden Ring into The Witcher 3. All because of a modification to a key aspect of FromSoftware's game

There are players who love The Witcher 3 so much that they would love to see elements from it in other titles as well. In these situations, mod creators are super helpful. One of them has developed a project for Elden Ring that replaces the combat system with the one from The Witcher 3.

Elden Ring: The Wild Hunt

The creator of the mod named "Witcher – Moveset Mod" is the user therealsqueam. Thanks to it, we can explore the Lands Between and feel like we're Geralt of Rivia himself. The mod replaces the combat system with the one known from The Witcher 3, which means a radical change in gameplay (via 3Djuegos).

Like Geralt, our character has two swords. The silver one is great for taking on most enemies in Elden Ring, which are usually all sorts of monsters. With the steel sword, we'll take care of those humanoid creatures, including the undead.

The creator didn't just bring melee combat to Elden Ring, but also all the magic signs. This means we have Aard, Axii, Quen, Yrden, and Igni at our disposal. Some of them have been slightly modified – for example, Igni allows you to enchant your sword with fire, and Yrden additionally heals our character and allies.

All of this makes fans of The Witcher 3 feel right at home here. We can pull off quick and powerful attacks like Geralt, and even chain them together into combos as long as our stamina bar holds up.

"Witcher – Moveset Mod" is an interesting item not only for fans of The Wild Hunt but also for those looking for fresh experiences in Elden Ring. You can download the mod from Nexus Mods. Just remember that you need The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for it to run.