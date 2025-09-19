An absolute hit on Xbox Game Pass. This is one of the best games of the last 5 years

As you can see by checking the official Xbox and PC Game Pass lineup, Microsoft has prepared a wide and diverse range of games for the second half of September. However, there is no denying that one of the older titles tops the list, which is also returning to the Redmond giant's subscription after a long break. Of course, we are talking about Hades, which subscribers of the discussed offer can play from today.

Hades is a roguelike dungeon crawler set in a world straight out of Greek mythology. In the game, we become Zagreus, the son of Hades, who really wants to leave the underworld and reach Mount Olympus no matter what. Traversing the underground world, we explore locations and fight enemies, gradually developing the protagonist.

The Supergiant Games' creation in version 1.0 was released on September 17, 2020, accompanied by acclaim from players and reviewers. It's enough to say that it enjoys "overwhelmingly positive" reviews on Steam and a score of 98/100. Over time, the title became available on all major platforms. Moreover, it will soon have a sequel (the full version of which will be released on September 25). On the occasion of its fifth birthday, it was also heavily discounted on Valve's platform.