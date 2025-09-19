PS Plus players only have a month left to play these 4 games. Among them is the highly rated Battlefield

We know which games will be removed from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs in October. Among them, the highly rated Battlefield is leading the way, but the list also includes a place for a movie-licensed action game, among others.

Christian Pieniazek

Next month, Sony Interactive Entertainment will be making some changes to the PlayStation Plus lineup. This time, four titles are set to fall victim, led by Battlefield 1. PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscribers have a little over four weeks left to enjoy them, as they will be removed from the offer on October 21st. Below you will find a list and a brief description of each them.

PlayStation Plus - games leaving the offer on October 21st

  1. The list of games leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on October 21st is led by Battlefield 1, an FPS released in October 2016 that takes us to the battlefields of World War I. This title enjoys esteem among players and reviewers, so its loss may "hurt."
  2. The second entry that will leave Sony Interactive Entertainment subscriptions in October is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. We're talking about a multiplayer action game based on the title movie, where we hunt ghosts.
  3. The third spot on the list of titles leaving in October is occupied by Tour de France 2023, a sports game that allows players to participate in a virtual version of the world's most famous cycling race.
  4. The last game on the list is The Last Clockwinder, an adventure puzzle game designed for virtual reality sets, where you create complex automatons.
Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

