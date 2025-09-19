PS Plus players only have a month left to play these 4 games. Among them is the highly rated Battlefield
We know which games will be removed from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs in October. Among them, the highly rated Battlefield is leading the way, but the list also includes a place for a movie-licensed action game, among others.
Next month, Sony Interactive Entertainment will be making some changes to the PlayStation Plus lineup. This time, four titles are set to fall victim, led by Battlefield 1. PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscribers have a little over four weeks left to enjoy them, as they will be removed from the offer on October 21st. Below you will find a list and a brief description of each them.
PlayStation Plus - games leaving the offer on October 21st
- The list of games leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on October 21st is led by Battlefield 1, an FPS released in October 2016 that takes us to the battlefields of World War I. This title enjoys esteem among players and reviewers, so its loss may "hurt."
- The second entry that will leave Sony Interactive Entertainment subscriptions in October is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. We're talking about a multiplayer action game based on the title movie, where we hunt ghosts.
- The third spot on the list of titles leaving in October is occupied by Tour de France 2023, a sports game that allows players to participate in a virtual version of the world's most famous cycling race.
- The last game on the list is The Last Clockwinder, an adventure puzzle game designed for virtual reality sets, where you create complex automatons.
More:
Battlefield 1
October 21, 2016
Rate It!