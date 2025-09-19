PlayStation fan wanted to save his PS3 console after the yellow death light appeared: he wrapped it in a towel, dried it with a hair dryer and completely deformed it

Sometimes you can save your electronics in a really unusual way, if you do it right. However, one mistake is enough to lead to a tragedy, which was done, among other things, by a player trying to save a graphics card in the oven. Another player with a malfunctioning PS3 was one step away from irreversibly damaging the console. It was displaying YLOD (Yellow Light of Death), so he took a hairdryer and a towel in his hand (see GamePro).

He wanted to save the PS3 with a hairdryer and a towel

On the subreddit r/PS3, the user seascouuut "boasted" about his unusual achievement and asked for advice. Wanting to save the console, but at the same time avoid reballing, he decided to use a hair dryer. The technique sounds unusual, but you can find tips on it even in YouTube videos that are several years old. It usually helps the console enough to be able to transfer game saves before the PS3 turns off again.

Seascouuut, however, went a bit overboard and melted the console with a hairdryer, as you can see in the pictures. Some of the casing is messed up, and the PlayStation 3 looks like it's not usable, which worries the player because he wants to at least keep his game progress. Unfortunately, it was hard to get help because a typo in one word diverted attention from the whole situation.

Source: u/seascouuut; Reddit

The internet user managed to cope, which he boasted about in the next post. The PlayStation 3 worked and managed to keep the save files. However, seascouuut didn't retire the console, because he decided to experiment first by installing Linux, and then Windows 95. Unfortunately, he didn't describe his experiences with each of the mentioned operating systems on the PS3, except for saying that "Windows is worse than Linux."

The history of seascouuuta shows that caution is the most important when using cottage methods. We can follow all the steps correctly, but even a small deviation from the instructions will lead to the equipment getting ruined in the end. In this situation, the PlayStation 3 is still working, although it definitely deserves its well-earned retirement.