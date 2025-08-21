Bannerlord will set sail this fall. Check out the epic trailer for the War Sails expansion with music by Amon Amarth

At this year’s gamescom Future Games Show, TaleWorlds unveiled the trailer for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – War Sails, the first expansion for the acclaimed sandbox RPG and strategy hybrid.

The trailer not only showcases intense naval battles, but also offers a first glimpse at the Norse – a faction clearly inspired by the Vikings. The presentation was accompanied by the iconic sea shanty "Put Your Back Into The Oar" by deathmetal band Amon Amarth.

Related:„Take your time” Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord DLC delay is met with understanding from fans

It’s worth noting that War Sails marks a major shift in Calradian warfare, introducing naval fleet battles into the series. The new faction will center around legendary sailors and ruthless warriors, prepared to dominate the newly added coastal territories. Commanding the fleet, attacking enemy units, boarding and blockading ports will provide a completely new strategic dimension in the series.

The weather system will also be a major factor - storms on the open sea can be just as dangerous as the enemy, making naval expeditions even riskier.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – War Sails will launch in Fall 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.