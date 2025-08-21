Bannerlord will set sail this fall. Check out the epic trailer for the War Sails expansion with music by Amon Amarth

During this year's Future Games Show at gamescom, TaleWorlds studio unveiled a trailer for the first DLC for Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord.

Kamil Kleszyk

At this year’s gamescom Future Games Show, TaleWorlds unveiled the trailer for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – War Sails, the first expansion for the acclaimed sandbox RPG and strategy hybrid.

The trailer not only showcases intense naval battles, but also offers a first glimpse at the Norse – a faction clearly inspired by the Vikings. The presentation was accompanied by the iconic sea shanty "Put Your Back Into The Oar" by deathmetal band Amon Amarth.

It’s worth noting that War Sails marks a major shift in Calradian warfare, introducing naval fleet battles into the series. The new faction will center around legendary sailors and ruthless warriors, prepared to dominate the newly added coastal territories. Commanding the fleet, attacking enemy units, boarding and blockading ports will provide a completely new strategic dimension in the series.

The weather system will also be a major factor - storms on the open sea can be just as dangerous as the enemy, making naval expeditions even riskier.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – War Sails will launch in Fall 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Author: Kamil Kleszyk

At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.

