Bannerlord fans are already calling War Sails one of the strongest DLC launches in years

It’s official, War Sails bring even more epic warfare to Bannerlord. It’s not just naval combat; it’s a new way to expand your empire across land and sea.

Olga Racinowska

Bannerlord fans are already calling War Sails one of the strongest DLC launches in years, image source: Mount & Blade 2: Bennerlords War Sails; Developer: TaleWorlds.
Bannerlord fans are already calling War Sails one of the strongest DLC launches in years Source: Mount & Blade 2: Bennerlords War Sails; Developer: TaleWorlds.

After all the uncertainty and delays, the first DLC for Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is finally out. No one expected TaleWorlds to announce the release date during their first gameplay showcase, but they really surprised everyone. And it’s great to say – War Sails was totally worth the wait.

Bannerlord War Sails first impressions

Just some YouTube shorts and posts on X here and there, but that was enough to get fans of Bannerlord really hyped for War Sails. As if the game wasn’t already a massive sandbox full of epic fights and deep warfare mechanics, the developers went a step further and added ship battles. With this addition, the game’s replay value just got an extra boost, and it already had plenty to begin with.

The number of concurrent players on Steam doubled as soon as War Sails went live. And judging by the reviews, they all seem to love it:

Finally a studio that releases a SIGNIFICANT DLC (take notes Paradox).

Awesome DLC, could be its own game. If you have every wanted to live your (Viking) Pirate fantasy then this is a great place to start.

Look forward to sinking dozens of hours into this.

- scruzmoore

Now you can raid the shores of butterlords with the fleet of belligerent drunks.

- KonoReikoDa

One of the strongest DLC launches in years, a true breath of fresh air, and what's even better is it's all for sweet sweet M&B and its universe. We've been spoilt rotten.

- AdamTheMage

It is not just a DLC, it's THE DLC

- CptZ

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

Of course, not everything’s perfect. Some players aren’t in love the War Sails tutorial, and it’s easy to see why. Learning new mechanics should be quick and fun, just enough to get you into the sandbox mode – the real heart of Bannerlord. But in War Sails, questlines drag on way too long, the AI can be really unresponsive, and the story feels like they just ran out of ideas. This time it’s all about rescuing your kidnapped sister instead of your brother. So more family drama, yay. That said, even though it’s long, this mode is actually a decent way to make some money and grab better gear early on.

Mount & Blade 2: Bennerlords War Sails; Developer: TaleWorlds

But overall, War Sails is sitting at about 73% positive on Steam right now. Sure, most people have only put in a few hours, but first impressions still matter, especially since fans have been waiting way longer than expected for this DLC.

More:

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - War Sails

November 26, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Olga Racinowska

Author: Olga Racinowska

Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.

Fan spent 100K dollars on GTA 5 RP server that got banned just two weeks after launching. Why not build “your own game rather than modding someone else’s”

Next
Fan spent 100K dollars on GTA 5 RP server that got banned just two weeks after launching. Why not build “your own game rather than modding someone else’s”

It's no mistake. 12-year-old GTA 5 could become Game of the Year 2025 on Steam

Previous
It's no mistake. 12-year-old GTA 5 could become Game of the Year 2025 on Steam

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick

Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick

Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help

Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help

Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map