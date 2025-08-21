Chivalrous action game set in 14th-century Italy. 1348: Ex Voto intrigues on the first trailer
The action adventure game 1348: Ex Voto will take us to 14th-century Italy. The debut production of Sedleo studio will allow you to traverse the Apennine Peninsula and participate in brutal sword duels.
The debut work of the Italian studio Sedleo may appeal to fans of the A Plague Tale series – in 1348: Ex Voto, players will traverse the grimy streets of 14th-century Italy, contending with the Black Death, bandits, and religious fanatics. The developers have released the first trailer for their knight-themed action game.
- 1348: Ex Voto is a third-person game set in the year 1348. The protagonist is Aeta, a young noble knight. The heroine embarks on a journey across the Apennine Peninsula to find her friend Bianca, who vanished after their village was attacked by bandits. Judging by the trailer, the expedition is set to take a very bloody turn.
- The game will feature castle exploration, environmental puzzles, and intense combat. Aeta is an agile, skilled fencer, able to wield a sword either single-handedly or with both hands. Her abilities will be shaped by reading discovered books or applying weapon modifications, allowing us to customize the protagonist’s fighting style.
- The developers assure that they drew inspiration from historical martial arts, using motion capture technology and the expertise of professional actors to create the animations.
1348: Ex Voto is scheduled to launch in early 2026 on PC (Steam), as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.
