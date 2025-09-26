Feature eagerly awaited by The Witcher 3 fans has been delayed. CD Projekt Red made players sad and didn't give any new details

In May of this year, nearly a decade after the release of the highly acclaimed The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red unexpectedly announced that the game would receive an important feature that had been missing for console players until now. It concerns the official support for mods on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which are still being created by fans.

Unfortunately, we just found out that console owners will have to wait a bit longer and be patient for now. CD Projekt Red studio has announced a delay in the release of the multiplatform mod support, which will allow sharing and downloading projects on PC, PS5, and XSX/S via mod.io.

The discussed feature is set to be released only in 2026. We don't know exactly when it will happen, but the developers will provide more information on this closer to the release. Originally, multi-platform mod support was supposed to be added to The Witcher 3 this year.

The update that lets you use mods on consoles is a surprise for the 10th anniversary of the third installment. Sharing and installing fan-made projects on the new platform is going to be totally free. Mod.io will make it super easy to handle them on PC, PS5, and XSX/S. The devs note that using the feature will require linking a mod.io account with a CD Projekt Red profile.

It's important to mention that all mods must be verified for their content before becoming available on the platform in question. "The greatest chances" for approval of a project publication on PS5 and XSX/X are expected to be modifications created using REDkit.