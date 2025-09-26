New PS5 Pro model leaked. According to an insider, Sony is betting on one thing

It turns out that Sony is planning a refreshed version of the PlayStation 5 Pro. The model number CFI-7121 has been revealed, and according to reports, the console will go on sale later this year. According to the leaker, it's still unclear which markets the device will hit and what to expect from the new version of the console (see Dealabs Magazine).

Sony has a new version of the PS5 Pro in hands

In June of this year, information regarding the CFI-7100 model was revealed. It's been three months since then, and even back then, Japanese sources were guessing that the new console would probably hit the shelves between September and November this year, but they didn't specify which regions it would be available in. Leaker billbil-kun also mentions another version of the PS5 Pro.

It concerns the CFI-7121 model, which will likely go on sale in Europe. What can we expect from the new version of the PlayStation 5 Pro? For now, we know almost nothing, and billbil-kun only assures that the 2 TB SSD will still be there. This is important because the PS5 Slim just hit the European market, and it comes with a smaller hard drive, going from 1 TB down to 825 GB.

If there are any changes compared to the previous design, they concern the console's energy consumption. Sony likely wants to make the PS5 Pro more energy-efficient, but how exactly - we will find out soon. The device is expected to go on sale in a short time, but the exact date and the regions where it'll be available are still up in the air.

The information is definitely more fragmentary compared to the mentioned PS5 Slim. At that time, we already knew well in advance that the device would be coming to Europe, bypassing North America, and we also knew the time frame for its arrival. Looks like Sony's trying to cut costs, which they mentioned back in May during their financial report.