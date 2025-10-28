New quasi-DLC for The Witcher 3 lets Geralt explore an unknown place and additional features
A large, ambitious mod for The Witcher 3 diversifies hunting. Players are delighted with the DLC inspired by the Monster Hunter series, but it is not without bugs.
Even 10 years after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt came out, the talented fans of CD Projekt Red still keep surprising us with their creative ideas. A modder who goes by the name Aeltoth just dropped a new project using the REDkit tool, and it's so impressive in scale that it feels like a real game expansion.
The Wild Monster Hunt DLC is a mod that really spices up the hunting mechanics in "The Witcher 3," making it more like the Monster Hunter series. The project's concept revolves around fulfilling contracts to hunt monsters, allowing Geralt to earn lots of money.
- The DLC allows for the customization of a special camp, which can be developed to provide essential benefits for expeditions.
- The mod introduces a forge and a new map to The Witcher 3, which is similar in size to the Blood and Wine expansion.
- Thanks to a fan-made project, we can take on procedurally generated contracts to get new equipment and take down tougher enemies.
The mod creator suggests trying out the features on a new game save after you've finished the main game. The expansion does not introduce any side quests; it's more about exploring new places and diving into gameplay that's a lot like Monster Hunter.
The project has already been downloaded by many people via Nexus Mods. Fans appreciate Aeltoth's work, but at the same time, they have pointed out many technical issues. Looks like the most common problems are the game crashing right after it starts, and active contracts not showing up correctly. Moreover, lots of players have noticed strange behaviors from available opponents, such as instant teleportation to the player's location.
Aeltoth is taking fan feedback into account and is working on further patches for the Wild Monster Hunt DLC. He also recommends playing on the latest version of The Witcher 3.
