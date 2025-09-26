12 days full of surprises on GOG. The first one involves Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Polish digital distribution platform GOG.com is celebrating its 17th anniversary this year. On this occasion, a range of attractions has been prepared for the players.

In a post on X, GOG's team highlighted that their mission from the start has been to offer games without DRM protection and to ensure they're preserved for future generations.

None of it would have been possible without you: gamers worldwide and our incredible community. Thank you so much for your support; it means the world to us. Because we're in this together, the future of video games looks brighter than ever - the statement said.

To celebrate the 17th anniversary, there's a big sale going on where you can snag thousands of games at better prices. That's not all – for the next 12 days, users will be able to discover a new surprise every day as part of a special birthday calendar.

Among the attractions announced are unique titles, exclusive offers, updates to the GOG Preservation program, and additional announcements related to the development of the platform.

The first surprise is the addition of this year's hit to the offer – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. A strong contender for the 2025 Game of the Year title is now available on GOG in a DRM-free version for $45.27. A 10% discount, which allows the title to be purchased for 40 bucks, is valid until October 9th.

Everything that could be said about this masterpiece has already been said. It's one of the greatest games ever made, filled with passion, beauty, and soul. And now, with its DRM-free release on our platform, you can add this work of art to your library and keep it yours forever – says another post on X.