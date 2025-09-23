First reviews of Silent Hill f. It's a great survival horror game, and one of the best games of 2025

It seems that fans of the survival horror genre can rejoice. The first reviews of the upcoming Silent Hill f have just hit the internet, and it looks like we're in for one of the best titles of 2025.

At this moment, the average rating for the PlayStation 5 version on Metacritic is 86/100 (based on 63 reviews). In the case of the PC release, the score is also 86/100 (23 reviews).

Silent Hill f - selected reviews

Dexerto - 5/5 Gamepressure - 9.5/10 DualShockers - 9.5/10 GameSpot - 9/10 PCGamesN - 9/10 VGC - 4/5 GamesRadar+ - 4/5 Eurogamer - 4/5 Push Square - 7/10 IGN - 7/10

According to reviewers, one of the strongest aspects of Silent Hill f is its storytelling. It tackles uncommon themes in games and is described as intense, gripping, terrifying, and well-crafted. It perfectly matches the atmosphere of the well-designed Japanese village of Ebisugaoka, which brought a breath of fresh air to the series.

Many elements of the game are praised - the monster designs are both creepy and memorable, the music really adds to the scary atmosphere, and the puzzles are really clever. Many journalists also noted the thoughtful NG+ mode, which offers a lot of new content.

However, the combat could be a problem. Silent Hill f focuses heavily on this aspect, and although reviewers say the combat system is well-designed and satisfying, its excessive use can lead to fatigue in the long run. In some reviews, there were also mentions of non-intuitive suggestions regarding the difficulty level and minor performance issues.

Time will tell if players will be as delighted with Silent Hill f as the reviewers are. Some lucky people can already form an opinion because some stores have sent out copies before the official release. Browsing Reddit, you can come across users who have received their copy of the game.

The release of Silent Hill f will take place on September 25th on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.