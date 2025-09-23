Here's ten trailers for upcoming video games you should have on your wishlist

Last week, Michal Manka from Find Your Next Game and I sat down to discuss ten trailers, five from each of us, for upcoming video games that we think look exciting. We watched each other’s trailers, listened to a pitch about why that game is worth checking out, and then each quietly gave the trailer a score out of ten. At the end of the video, we reveal the combined scores and see which three trailers got the most points.

Ten trailers face off for the crown in a new video series by Find Your Next Game

As the resident indie fan at Gamepressure, the two of us decided that I would focus on indie games, while Michal would focus on more mainstream titles. But even if we hadn’t made that official, I probably would have done that anyway. Thankfully, with at least a few of my obscure picks, I was able to impress Michal, and I was surprised at how well he sold me on his mainstream choices as well. You can watch the full video below.

I don’t want to give away some of our thoughts or takes on the games in the full video; however, this is a perfect opportunity to share some of the picks and link to the trailers so you can watch along with us.

Michal’s Picks – DLC, Early Access, and LEGOs

Michal started off with some unorthodox picks, one being the Legacy of the Forge DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which was already released earlier this month, but still had a great trailer. Next was a game that has already been available in Early Access for over a year, but is still a strong pick nonetheless: Hades 2, which just received a new trailer during the latest Nintendo Direct and revealed the release date for 1.0.

Michal also brought a trailer for the new season of The Finals, which features some very impressive updates to its destruction mechanics, paired with a free-to-play price tag, making it almost silly not to at least give it a try. Then Michal showed off a teaser trailer for Starfinder: Afterlight, which could eventually be a sci-fi Baldur’s Gate 3, but is still so early in development that it’s hard to tell what it will truly look like in the end. And finally, Michal closed out the show with the new trailer for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which blew away fans of Batman and LEGOs during gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase.

Matt’s Picks – Puzzles, Rhythm, and a Roguelike

Speaking of unusual, that could basically sum up every trailer I brought to this face-off. First up is a new trailer for Recur from a studio called Kaleidoscube, which was featured at last month’s Future Games Show. Recur is a side-scrolling puzzle platformer about time manipulation. Then, I showcased Unbeatable by D-Cell Games, which Michal compared to 2023’s Hi-Fi Rush, and for good reason. The trailer is epic but chaotic, so it can be easy to miss the anime-inspired rhythm/story game at the center of it all.

Next up was a trailer for the roguelike beat ‘em up, Absolum from Dotemu, which I had a great time playing at Summer Game Fest, and just announced its release date, which is just around the corner on October 9th. I was also excited to talk about the puzzle potential in Hillfort Games’ Long Gone, which uses a pixel/voxel art style to tell a darkly humorous story of survival in a zombie apocalypse. The animations featured in the initial trailer really caught my eye. Finally, one of the most unusual trailers and games of the bunch, I had to share Hank: Drowning on Dry Land with someone, so here felt like the right place. This superhero comic book-inspired game is short, clever, and funny. As the super-hero Hank, you jump through time to create alternate versions of yourself, but must avoid running into yourself or risk a time paradox, turning it into a chaotic single-player co-op game with yourself.

Which of these trailers were our favorites? You’ll have to check out the video to find out. But what are your favorites of this bunch? You can leave a comment on the YouTube video to see how you compare. Plus, feel free to send each of us your favorite video game trailers, and they might get featured in a future episode.