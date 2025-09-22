New on Steam. Most important horror game of the year and the great hope of fantasy turn-based titles

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. Summer is already far behind us. The coming days will bring a lot of anticipated releases.

Release of the week: Silent Hill f (September 25, 2025)

The biggest release of the week is expected to be Silent Hill f. This is the latest installment of one of the most popular franchises in the survival horror genre. For the first time, the game from this series will be set in Japan, allowing us to play as a high school girl trying to survive in a town overrun by supernatural monsters in the 1960s. The script is written by Ryukishi07, the creator of the warmly received visual novel games, especially the When They Cry series.

This morning, the embargo on publishing reviews expired, so we already know that the devs delivered. According to OpenCritic, Silent Hill f currently has an average rating of 84%. The game impressed our editor even more, who gave it a score of 9.5/10.

Most important releases on Steam: September 22-28

September 22nd

Deadly Days: Roadtrip (Early Access)

Deadly Days: Roadtrip is a game that falls into the arena survival genre, where we'll be traveling by bus in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. Every time you need to refuel the car, you'll have to go outside and fight hordes of zombies.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Endless Legend 2

One of the most important releases of the week is undoubtedly Endless Legend 2, a turn-based fantasy strategy game from Amplitude studio.

The first installment, released in 2014, was warmly received - it has 84% positive reviews on Steam.

Endless Legend 2 on Steam Endless Legend 2 does not revolutionize. It improves the "first one" in every aspect - and that's completely enough for me.

Medieval Crafter: Blacksmith (Early Access)

Medieval Crafter: Blacksmith is a first-person simulator that allows you to experience the life of a blacksmith living in a fantasy land. The setting means that in addition to ordinary items, we will also be creating magical artifacts.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Renown (Early Access)

Renown is a multiplayer-focused first-person survival game set in a world reminiscent of the Middle Ages. In the game, we will engage in an arms race, build fortresses, and use siege machines to assault other players' castles.

From this week's launches, only Silent Hill f is followed by more people on Steam, so Renown's release should prove to be a big event.

Stellaris: Shadows of the Shroud

Fans of the 4X space strategy game Stellaris are counting down the hours to the release of the Shadows of the Shroud expansion. The DLC will change the way psionic abilities develop and introduce new types of governments, alliances with patrons, and the risk of total annihilation.

September 23th

Aethermancer (Early Access)

On the other side, Aethermancer is an RPG game that combines the idea of catching creatures and using them in turn-based battles, similar to Pokemon, with a darker atmosphere and more complex 3-on-3 clashes. Besides that, the devs added roguelike features, including randomly generated maps and permanent death.

The game is developed by Moi Rai Games studio, the creators of the warmly received Monster Sanctuary (91% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

Aztecs: The Last Sun (Early Access)

Aztecs: The Last Sun is a city builder strategy game from the Polish studio Play2Chill, which will take us to the heart of the Aztec civilization. In the game, we'll play as the ruler of the city-state of Tenochtitlan, and we'll develop it from the 13th to the 16th century.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Baby Steps

The most twisted release of the week will undoubtedly be Baby Steps. In the game, we'll control a 35-year-old unemployed loser who gets transported to a magical land where he has to deal with the lack of normal walking abilities. The game will focus on controlling his legs in a really awkward way, so our character will keep stumbling and hilariously hurting themselves.

The lead designer had previously also developed Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy, which focuses on awkward controls. This time, he was assisted by Gabe Cuzzillo and Matt Boch, the creators of Ape Out.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Celestial Empire (Early Access)

Celestial Empire is an economic strategy game created by the Polish studio President, where players build a city in ancient China.

The free prologue, serving as a demo, was warmly received - it has 87% positive reviews on Steam.

The game has a demo on Steam

Deconstruction Simulator

Deconstruction Simulator is a simulator developed by Polish studios Games Incubator and Hypnotic Arts. It allows players to take on the role of a construction worker involved in demolition work.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Pompeii: The Legacy (Early Access)

Pompeii: The Legacy is a city-building game set in ancient Rome. Players have 200 years to rebuild Pompeii after the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Slime Rancher 2

On Tuesday, after three years, Slime Rancher 2, the sequel to the independent hit from 2017, will finally leave Early Access. Just like in the original, we'll be farming and raising little creatures, and we'll spice up the gameplay with action elements.

The Early Access version has been well received - on Steam, 97% of user reviews praise the game, which is categorized as an "overwhelmingly positive" reception.

The House of Tesla

The House of Tesla is a first-person adventure game, where you play as Nikola Tesla and visit the mysterious Wardenclyffe facility, solving puzzles and uncovering its secrets along the way.

This is the latest game from Blue Brain Games studio, the creators of the warmly received The House of Da Vinci (86% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

September 25th

Agatha Christie: Death on the Nile

On Thursday, we're getting the launch of a detective adventure game, Agatha Christie: Death on the Nile, based on the famous novel by the author.

The studio Microids Lyon is responsible for the project; they previously developed the well-received game Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express (with 84% positive reviews on Steam).

Aquapazza: Aquaplus Dream Match

Aquapazza: Aquaplus Dream Match is a 2D fighting game featuring characters from visual novel adventure games like Utawarerumono, Tears to Tiara, To Heart, Comic Party, and White Album.

The title debuted on arcade machines, and in 2012, it was ported to the PlayStation 3. Now it will finally hit the PC.

EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 26 is the latest installment in the popular football series by Electronic Arts. People who bought the more expensive version started playing last week, and they're not thrilled - only 51% of the reviews on Steam are positive for this title. However, this will not prevent the game from achieving great financial success.

Game protected by DRM Denuvo

Hades II

One of the most important events of the week will be the action game Hades II leaving Early Access. The Early Access version has garnered widespread acclaim - it has 97% positive reviews on Steam. Combined with the cult status of the first installment, it means that a lot of players are waiting for the release of version 1.0.

Lost Rift

Lost Rift is a first-person action game that combines elements of survival and extraction genre. This is the latest project of the Polish studio People Can Fly, known for Outriders.

In the game, we'll come across the Archipelago, which features islands for PvE gameplay (with a camp-building mechanic) and places for PvPvE extraction mode.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Mala Petaka

Mala Petaka is a boomer shooter with unusual graphics, modeled on pixel art platformers. The demo makes a very good impression, so we have high expectations for the full version.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

Meanwhile, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac is a remake of the second installment of the 3D platform game series. Apart from the improved graphics, the game will also have better gameplay and a split-screen multiplayer mode.

Sins of a Solar Empire II: Reinforcements

The space RTS Sins of a Solar Empire II will receive the Reinforcements expansion this week. The DLC will bring a new command ship for each faction and offer victory conditions that were not available before.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

In turn, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is the latest installment of the hit go-kart racing series from Sega. This time, the competition will be more exciting with the ability to travel between dimensions.

The game has a demo on Steam. Game protected by DRM Denuvo

Sworn

This week, Sworn, an isometric roguelike action game presenting an alternative vision of Arthurian legends, will also leave Early Access.

The Early Access version was warmly received - it has 82% positive reviews on Steam.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer (Early Access)

On Thursday, the Early Access version of Tokyo Xtreme Racer, a street racing game set in the streets of Tokyo, will also be released.

The title is the first new main installment in the classic Genki series in 18 years, which was most successful during the PS2 era. The return of the classic franchise turned out to be successful - the Early Access version has 94% positive reviews on Steam.

Wartales - Contract: The Fief

Meanwhile, fans of the tactical RPG Wartales are eagerly counting down the days until the release of the sixth expansion, Contract: The Fief. The DLC will focus on managing a fief as a medieval lord. During the game, we'll be building neighborhoods, recruiting residents or the militia, and passing laws.

September 26th

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian

On Friday, the latest installment of the Japanese RPG series, Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian, will be released.

Cladun X3

Friday will also bring the launch of Cladun X3, the latest installment of the Japanese action RPG series. The game is set to offer a lot of freedom in tailoring the adventure to our needs. Players will be able to create their own characters, weapons, cities, and even music.

Hotel Barcelona

Hotel Barcelona is a combination of a 2.5D platformer and a slasher action game. We will play as a character stuck in a time loop.

The title was created by the White Owls studio, a collaboration between two experienced developers - Hidetaki Suehiro, also known as Swery 65, and Goichi Suda, aka Suda 51.

Lost In The Open (Early Access)

Lost In The Open is a tactical roguelike RPG with turn-based combat in an octagon. The action will take place in a low fantasy universe, where, as King Nrvesk, we'll have to escape from a group of assassins. The survival of the monarch depends on how we manage resources and the party.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Macabre (Early Access)

Macabre is a first-person shooter title that combines elements of survival horror and a cooperative first-person extraction game. In the game, players will be exploring interdimensional Rifts to find resources and avoiding monsters hunting them.

Red Chaos: The Strict Order (Early Access)

Meanwhile, Red Chaos: The Strict Order is an RTS game inspired by the Command & Conquer series. The game will focus on multiplayer mode for up to six people.

The game has a demo on Steam.