How to turn off crossplay in Delta Force on Xbox, PC and PS5. Developers answer

After a long wait, Delta Force was finally released on consoles. Many players were waiting for this and the possibility to play with friends on different platforms. Yes, the game supports crossplay. However, some people are not very happy because of that but it seems that turning off this feature can be quite problematic. Developers have acknowledged the problem by giving some instructions on the official Discord server on Console info channel. Let’s look at this issue.

How to turn off Delta Force crossplay on PS5

Turning off crossplay on PS5 is the easiest, as you can find this option in in-game menu. All you need to do is to:

Open in-game settings. Pick “Game” Search for “Crossplay Settings” and use crossplay toggle.

Easy right? Sadly, other platforms are not so lucky.

How to turn off Delta Force crossplay on Xbox Series X / S

In the case of Xbox Series X / S the situation is more complicated.

Enter “Setting.” Next, you need to go to your “Account.” Now pick “Privacy & Online Safety.” Select “Xbox Privacy.” Select “View Details & Customize.” Finally, go to “Communication & Multiplayer.”

It is definitely not the easiest process and it would not hurt to make it simpler in the future patch.

How to turn off Delta Force crossplay on PC

As of now, it seems that PC soldiers do not have crossplay toggle. So, users on this platform have no choice but to play with those console gamers who do not turn off their crossplay.

Remember that mobile players can’t play with PC and console users.

It can’t be denied that turning off crossplay in Delta Force is a little bit tricky and some developers’ decisions may be controversial. We will see if anything will be fixed in the future. Good luck!