Sons of the Forest console release. What PS5, PS4, and Xbox players can expect

Sons of the Forest first dropped on PC through Early Access back on February 23, 2023, and after a year of updates and polish, it finally hit its full release on February 22, 2024. But even though it’s been over a year since the official 1.0 launch, there’s still no sign of the game making its way to PlayStation or Xbox. So are console ports actually in the works, or is Sons of the Forest going to stay a PC exclusive? Let’s take a closer look at where things stand and what the developers have said so far.

The future of Sons of the Forest on consoles

Sons of the Forest’s 1.0 update brought a ton of new mechanics and content, including an alternate ending and a full creative mode that made the game feel almost brand-new. Since then, there’s only been one major update along with a handful of smaller patches and hotfixes. That could suggest the game is largely finished and the developers might turn their attention to console ports. But so far, there’s still no official word on Sons of the Forest coming to Xbox or PlayStation.

The last time we heard anything about console ports was two years ago during Q&A with the devs at Endnight Games. When asked if a console version was planned after the full release, they said:

We would be really excited to bring the game to PlayStation and possibly after the Early Access period but we do not currently have any firm plans. Right now we want to just make this the best PC game we are able to.

And that’s pretty much it, no new updates since then. Some players speculated that a PlayStation port might be in the works since PS5 controllers are already supported, but there’s been no official word.

Their previous game, The Forest, did eventually come to PS4 a few months after its 1.0 Steam release, though it never hit Xbox. So for now, it looks like the devs are sticking to PC and console versions aren’t their top priority.