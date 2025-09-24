Hunt Showdown update 2.5 is here. Web of the Empress brings Tarot cards and new guns

Hunt Showdown is back. After a relatively small Judgement of The Fool event, when we got only reworked DeSalle, monster called Brute and new skins, Crytek prepared something bigger. Today’s Web of the Empress event was launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. So, we will see fresh weapons and consumables called Tarot Cards.

Tarot cards in Hunt Showdown

Update 2.5, alongside Web of the Empress, was released today for Hunt Showdown. So, we have plenty of novelties to try. Some of them are really interesting. First, let’s look at Tarot Cards. They are single-use consumables that can be found in the world, looted from dead Hunters or received as Dark Tribute reward. There are 12 different ones, and each of them have specific functions. Fortunately, they were described in the new patch notes.

The World: Reveals all Boss Targets. The Moon: Grants 2 seconds of Dark Sight Boost The Garden: Fully heals and removes Bleeding, Burning, and Poison for you and your teammates. The Fool: Copies the last Tarot Card you used this Mission. The Tower: Kills Monsters and damages Targets within a 65m radius. Your Hunter catches on fire. The Magician: Places a Dark Sight Decoy at your location causes Heavy Bleeding on use. Dev Note: The Dark Sight Decoy looks like an enemy Hunter to other players observing it with Dark Sight Boost. The Decoy also triggers Instinct on enemy Hunters. The Decoy has a distinct audio effect and can be dispelled by interacting with it physically. Decoys dropped by you or your own team do not show up in Dark Sight Boost or trigger Instinct for you or your team. The Devil: Reduces the sway and spread (excluding shotguns) for weapons until your Hunter is downed, then destroys an additional Health Chunk. The Sun: Grants an increased Regeneration buff for 60 seconds. Judgement: Doubles time of all current buffs. Reduces your Hunter’s HP to 1. The Hanged Man: Allows you to spectate the nearest enemy Hunter for a limited time. The spectated Hunter hears a warning afterwards. The Empress: Grants the Catalyst Trait, the Necromancer Trait, and one random Burn or Scarce Trait. Dev Note: Traits are added in the order mentioned above and cannot exceed the Hunter’s maximum number of Traits. The Catalyst Trait can only be obtained via the Tarot Card “The Empress” or as a random reward from Destiny’s Dial. The Chariot: Swaps Locked and Unlocked Extraction Points for all teams (only in Bounty Hunt). Destroys 1 Health Chunk. This ability has a five-minute global cooldown and can’t be used during the last five minutes of the Mission.

New weapons in Hunt Showdown Update 2.5 Web of the Empress

Of course, update 2.5 introduced new weapons variants. However, this time we can’t simply buy them. Instead, we have to find these guns during matches.

Centennial is one of the strongest medium ammo rifles. Decent damage, high velocity speed, decent fire rate, many ammo variants and low price are making this weapon a really good choice. So, what if I tell you that we have received even stronger version called Wildland? It has even higher velocity speed. Additionally, it deals 126 damage. So, you can kill a hunter who doesn’t have short HP chunk with a torso shot. Homestead 78 is side-by-side shotgun, just like Caldwell Rival 78. However, the new weapon has longer barrel so it works better on medium distance. It also deals higher damage.

Other changes in Hunt Showdown Update 2.5 Web of the Empress

Now it’s time to talk about smaller changes. In the first place, we have additional extraction point. It’s located in the middle of the map and is locked by default. Additionally, one of the extraction points is also unavailable. You can unlock them with Tarot Cards.

There is also a new location – Bileweaver Nest. It’s the place where you can get weapons, ammo and Tarot Cards. Moreover, you can sacrifice your Marks in Destiny’s Dial to receive random rewards or loot corpses. However, you must remember that you can encounter new spider-like monsters called The Bileweaver.

It’s still not the end of novelties. Now we can find portable red barrels – Powder Keg. World weapons can be throwed without any perks, Tool Boxes give items like Shots or Concertina Bombs. Perks Witness and Blade Seer have been changed. So, there are many things to try.