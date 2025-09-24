Still no release date for Bannerlord War Sails, but at least we know what the archers in the upcoming Nord faction will look like

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord War Sails was originally set to drop in June, but TaleWorlds pushed it back to “early fall,” which, fun fact, just started a few days ago. The devs have been posting lots of YouTube shorts to give us little sneak peeks, and yesterday they shared a few more interesting details about the DLC – though, sadly, no official release date yet.

Nords will be a new faction in War Sails, but that armor feels recycled

It’s not like the devs at TaleWorlds are just sitting around, they’ve already released a massive 1.3 beta patch to get feedback ahead of the full release and the War Sails DLC. We might already have an idea of what the deadliest warship in the game will be, and now we can see what the Nords’ archers look like.

Without a doubt, that Tier 5 has one of the coolest (and cringiest) names ever. And yes, he has a shield, and even an axe, but the armor just doesn’t look like a brand-new piece in the game. It’s mostly reused assets, nothing really unique for the new faction in the upcoming DLC.

I’m also curious if there’ll be a troop using a sling, or if that’s just going to be for the sailor units. As usual, nothing major in the news, just little bits of info here and there, and still no release date.