„I don't have time to grind.” Players over 30 agree on how their gaming habits have changed

Video games have long ceased to be perceived as entertainment aimed solely at younger people. These days, a lot of adults grab a controller and chill in front of their console after work. However, with age, many things change – including the way we play (via GameStar).

How does gaming change after turning 30?

One of the Reddit users recently created a thread aimed at people over 30, asking them how their gaming habits have changed compared to when they were younger.

Most people commenting agree that they have way less free time now because they've got more responsibilities or have picked up new hobbies. For this reason, they value time more, which means they don't necessarily want to "waste" it on games.

Easy mode/story mode – I don't have time for endless grinding.

I have no regrets about using solutions and codes. I value my time more.

Many users have completely or partially given up on multiplayer titles. It's no secret that games like League of Legends or Counter-Strike 2 can easily eat up hundreds or even thousands of hours just to climb the ranks. The comments suggest that older players prefer shorter single-player games that tell a self-contained story.

League of Legends and Counter-Strike 2 can consume hundreds or even thousands of hours. Riot Games / Valve

People over 30 also pay more attention to the quality of games. A lot of them think it's not worth wasting their limited time on mediocre stuff or forcing themselves to finish games they don't really like.

I have much less patience for bad projects because now my time is more valuable to me.

I don't have the patience for games that don't give me complete enjoyment.

Some people also report that their overall interest in games has decreased. Even though they still think about gaming, once they actually start playing on the console, they get bored pretty quickly. Some older players also give up on long gaming sessions because their aging bodies don't allow them to continue.

On the opposite end, there is a new generation of players who are not interested in PCs. They prefer "megagames" that serve as a "second home" for them. The best example of that is Roblox, where millions of people, largely younger ones, love to spend their time.