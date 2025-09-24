The best way to complete AFK Gaming in Megabonk. This challenge is very hard!

It is a common thing in the gaming world that when one idea reaches a noticeably success, other developers will create something similar sooner or later. Steam’s recent hit, Megabonk, is a perfect example of this – it’s creator called it “Vampire Survivors but 3D.” Unlocking different characters and items is not all you can do in the game. You can also take part in various challenges. One of them is particularly difficult. It’s called AFK Gaming and requires staying in one place. So, how to finish this run?

The best way to complete AFK Gaming in Megabonk

If you have played arena survival games before, you probably understand how important movement is. Of course, in some productions you have abilities and items that boost your statistics when you stay still. However, they often drop from enemies or containers. So, challenges when you aren’t allowed to move are risky at the beginning.

Megabonk’s AFK Gaming is also hard, and you have to be prepared. Fortunately, there is a build that allows you to complete this challenge. You will be able to damage enemies and tank them even without moving. So, what do you have to do?

You should pick Megachad as your character. This hero has default aura which constantly damages all enemies in close radius around him. You should pick axe that deals decent damage to many enemies. Aegis is also great choice. It allows you to block damage from enemies. In the case of tomes, you should invest in shields, damage and HP. This allows you to survive attacks and eliminate enemies as fast as possible.

Of course, completing the challenge depends a lot on your luck and it is something we can’t influence. However, with this information, you can try AFK Gaming once more. Maybe this time, you will be able to successfully complete it. Good luck and have fun!