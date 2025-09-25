Helldivers 2 freezing on Xbox, crashing on PC and PS5 or stuttering? Fixes are coming, but not soon

Managing a live-service game is a responsibility that probably hardly any big company considers while trying to make one. In fact, Sony had ambitions to release as much as 12 such productions in a single fiscal year. This idea backfired tremendously, but they had at least one success on that field due to their cooperation with Arrowhead Game Studios and their hit Helldivers 2. It’s not all sunshine and roses, though, as even this generally praised title has its long overdue issues with freezes, stutters and crashes regardless of whether it’s PC, Xbox or PS5. Fortunately, the problem has been noticed by the developers, and they promised to address those issues. However, you will have to remain patient. Here you will learn more about the current technical state of this production.

Helldivers 2 crashing, freezing and stuttering on PC, Xbox and PS5. The fix is coming

Probably no one expected the great success, popularity and attention that Helldivers 2 had been given after its premiere. The first Helldivers is a modest, top-down shooter that was favorably reviewed, though went under the radar of many players. Going full 3D with advanced ragdoll system is a considerate change, not only mechanically speaking, but is also a technological challenge. And it shows, especially after a ton of new updates and content has been released for the game, further adding to its complexity. Such changes resulted in frequent crashes, freezing and stuttering across all platforms – PC, Xbox and PS5. After way too long, those issues have been finally acknowledged by Arrowhead Game Studios.

In their recent communications, the Team behind one of the most successful games of last year has officially addressed the technical problems troubling fans of this sci-fi production. The good news is that the solution to the most pressing issues is going to be fixed, at least partially, in a matter of a month. In the hotfix that is planned for mid-October, the devs have promised to reduce crash frequency and improve the performance slightly.

To get more information about videogame industry, technology and cinema, you are welcome to follow Gamepressure via Google News. This way you can stay updated on the most recent articles that we publish.

However, the bigger and more permanent resolution of crashes, freezes and stuttering can take a long time to investigate and patch up. With Helldivers 2 landing on Xbox recently, the creators now have to maintain 3 versions of the game. Effectively and properly diagnosing the root cause of problems on each platform can take a lot of time. So far, we must trust Arrowhead Game Studios and support them with their efforts.

If you would like to chip in and share your feedback with the Team, you are encouraged to do so via their official social media channels like, for example, Helldivers 2 Discord server or Steam Community Hub. The devs have also shared that they are monitoring the community-led subreddit dedicated to the game, so if you prefer that way, there is also such an option. Good luck!