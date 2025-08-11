Is this the end of the Forza Motorsport series? „This doesn't make anything clear,” players comment after Microsoft's statement

Last month, massive layoffs took place at Microsoft, affecting over 9,000 employees. Among them were developers from Turn 10 studio, responsible for the Forza Motorsport series. Shortly after, information appeared suggesting that it had been canceled. Now Microsoft has addressed the matter.

Forza will continue to be supported

In a post on X, it was emphasized that support for both Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5 will continue. I included a link to a page where they discuss what's coming up for Forza Motorsport in the near future.

Dear Forza Community, we know many of you have questions about what’s next for the Forza franchise, and we appreciate the support of our incredible community. We wanted to assure players that Turn 10 and Playground Games will continue to support Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5.

However, players rightly noticed that Microsoft's assurance is not very clear and essentially says nothing about potential future installments of the Forza Motorsport series. It's great that the market has support for the current title, but fans would rather have the assurance that a sequel is in the works.

Good news, but it doesn't provide any clarity as to whether Forza Motorsport will continue beyond the current game - said racing driver and YouTuber Steve Alvarez Brown, known as SuperGT.

I hope that in the future we will see a new installment of Forza Motorsport.

This is a cool update, but honestly, it's not what people were asking for.

On the other hand, fans of the Horizon series can be much calmer. Although the sixth installment hasn't yet been announced, it is probably just a matter of time. According to the creator of the series, it's been very profitable, and after the release of the fifth part on the PS5 console, it quickly became one of the most downloaded games in the PS Store.