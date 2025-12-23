2 historic Fallout games available on Amazon Prime Gaming

The end of December is coming up fast, so we've got the second-to-last batch of games for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers, which were revealed earlier this month. This time, subscribers of the offer can check out the first two installments of the Fallout series.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

Fallout and Fallout 2 are now available for collection via GOG. We're talking about classic RPG games that were created by Interplay Entertainment and kicked off a brand that's really thriving today.

They dropped these games for players right before the holidays, just after the second season of the show's adaptation of the series came out. Since this adaptation has undoubtedly gained a large number of new fans, they now have the opportunity to see where it all began.

It all kicked off with those classic isometric games with turn-based combat. The graphics might not wow you today, but they've still got a unique world design, an awesome vibe, an engaging story, and a great character development system.