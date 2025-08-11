Far Cry gets a TV series adaptation from Alien: Earth creator. Dark and psychological anthology is coming

Ubisoft's website has released information about the upcoming series adaptation of Far Cry. Although the company deleted the announcement, we learned the first details of the project.

Pamela Jakiel

Far Cry gets a TV series adaptation from Alien: Earth creator. Dark and psychological anthology is coming Source: Ubisoft.

The Far Cry shooter series will soon be adapted into a TV series, with Noah Hawley, the creator of the critically acclaimed upcoming series Alien: Earth, at the helm. What's interesting, fans could find out about this (see Reddit) from a prematurely published, and already deleted, announcement on the Ubisoft website.

The studio revealed that the upcoming project is being created for FX station, and Rob Mac (formerly Rob McElhenney), known from Mythic Quest, is involved in the series, taking on the role of one of the producers as well as the lead role.

Among the revealed information were also those concerning the general shape of the series. The adaptation is to be an anthology, and each season will be set in a new world with a different cast embodying the characters from the video game. Each of the seasons will have its own story in the style of Ubisoft's games.

The TV series will focus on the psychological aspect, delving into the darkest sides of human nature. Thanks to being a bold project, Far Cry is set to fit into the style of stories told by FX.

Far Cry - with Noah Hawley as the showrunner - has a chance for a good adaptation. The game was already made into a movie, but the 2008 film directed by Uwe Boll and starring Til Schweiger didn't get the best reception.

