Nothing will stand in the way of die-hard Baldur's Gate 3 players. One of them thwarted devs' plans and did the impossible

There’s no denying it - Baldur’s Gate 3 is an absolute giant of a game. With its countless character arcs, incredible attention to detail, and mountains of dialogue, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still revealing new secrets two years after its release. One example is the ending of a romance with a side character - a scene that, until recently, had been seen by under 600 players.

Related:Overlooked Baldur's Gate 3 class can deal absurd lightning damage with one simple spell

However, this was fully planned by the developers from the start. Some discoveries, though, slip past the developers entirely and only come to light thanks to the most curious and inventive players. One example is a conversation with Volo, where the bard can try and remove the tadpole from not just one, but every companion in the camp - or a trick to kill a key character in Act Two without facing any major consequences.

Warning! The article contains spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Crime and no punishment

A key location in Act Two is the Last Light inn. It’s there, on the road to Baldur’s Gate, that our heroes can take shelter from the shadow curse. There, we also encounter Isobel, a priestess of Selune who keeps a magical barrier in place to ward off the curse. She’s a very important character in Act Two, and her death can dramatically alter the story’s course - often sealing the fate of many others in the inn. Although that’s not always the case.

During a Dark Urge playthrough, players who give in to the protagonist's impulses are forced to eliminate Isobel. However, this also results in the death of other characters in the inn and the abrupt ending of several side quests. However, there’s a way to have it both ways - fulfilling your destiny as the child of Bhaal by killing Isobel, while still saving the rest of the inn’s guests.

The trick for keeping key characters alive despite Isobel’s death was shared on Reddit in both video form and step-by-step instructions.

All you need to pull this off is a character with 21 Strength. A potion to boost your strength to that level will do too. Next, find the character you want to save and use them as an improvised weapon. Once you pick up the chosen character, quickly teleport to a safe, curse-free location (like Gauntlet of Shar) - and voila, the whole party, including your rescued character, will appear there.

Larian Studios

Now you can take Isobel down without cutting off Act 3’s side quests, letting the Dark Urge fulfill Sceleritas Fel’s request and claim their reward. The trick really works - and you’ll run into the rescued characters later in Baldur’s Gate. Did you know this was even possible?