ETS2 and ATS head to consoles - but what about mods on PS5 and Xbox

Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator are finally heading to consoles. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions have shown up on their digital stores, but we’re still waiting on an official word (and a release date) from SCS Software. You can’t help but wonder what might happen with all the mods that fans have created over the years. Could those make the move to consoles too?

Big trucks, and even bigger mods. ETS2 and ATS on PS5 and Xbox

ETS2 and ATS have huge mod communities – not just for custom trucks and trailers, but also for map expansions, realistic sounds, physics tweaks, and even gameplay changes. SCS Software even provides official tools for modding for PC, so it’s no surprise fans are wondering if those mods might make it to consoles too. It’s not impossible, but there are some hurdles.

Source: PS Store

For one, mods can get pretty heavy, which is a challenge. Plus, Sony is famously strict about mods on their platform. Still, some PC games have eventually brought mods to consoles, and Arma Reforger is a solid example.

Arma Reforger launched in Early Access on PC and Xbox in May 2022 with full mod support through the Workbench and Steam Workshop, while the PS5 version didn’t arrive until December 2024. PlayStation players couldn’t access mods at first, but by May 2025, mod support finally came, letting them download mods and join modded servers. Consoles still can’t publish mods directly, so PC help is needed for server uploads.

So, ETS2 and ATS would probably need an in-game Workshop (like Arma Reforger) to let players download mods directly. But that wouldn’t solve the issue of mod size, especially for those huge fan-made maps. Don’t expect huge projects like ProMods on consoles. Most likely, only mods from Steam Workshop will make the cut.