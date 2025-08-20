Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator come to consoles in the „near future”

Today, during the Future Games Show, it was revealed that SCS Software's truck simulators, both American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2, will be arriving on Xbox and PlayStation 5. During the showcase, a brief nostalgic video cut between gameplay, model trucks, and eventually, a PlayStation 5 and Xbox controller, hinting at the larger reveal.

Both American and Euro Truck Simulator 2 are coming to PS5 and Xbox

After over a decade, at least in Euro Truck Simulator 2’s case, the legendary simulation games are finally coming to consoles. The timing on this is particularly funny to me, because earlier this morning, as I was writing about the newly announced DLC for ATS, I was shocked that this hugely popular game from 2016 still hadn’t been released on consoles. Then, only a few hours later, SCS Software finally changed that.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t a shadow drop. The brief trailer did not give a release window, and only the description of the video claims that both games will be coming to consoles in the “near future.” But still, this is an exciting update for long-time fans and new players to look forward to. The fact that ATS was announcing new DLC and a new mode earlier today, along with this news, and the fact that it was originally released all the way back in 2016, is very impressive. These games have serious staying power.

That legendary legacy will only continue now that a whole new audience of console gamers will have access to the series. For now, we will have to wait for more details on what versions of the game will be available, if the DLC will be available as well, or maybe there will be some kind of “Deluxe Edition” that includes all the DLC up to this point.