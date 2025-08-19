War strategy fans have reason to rejoice. Three iconic games with unique mechanics return to Steam in an upgraded version

SNEG will not only bring the Combat Mission trilogy back to Steam, but will also enhance these three war strategies with new fan-made content and remove quite a few bugs.

Three classic World War II games are heading to Steam, with new content and many improvements.

Just to be clear: the Combat Mission trilogy is not a case of lost games. The three titles that make up the post-war saga of Battlefront.com studio have arrived at the GOG.com store, just like the later installments of the series (including Battle for Normandy added almost a year ago).

However, now Beyond Overlord, Barbarossa to Berlin and Afrika Korps will debut on Valve's platform thanks to SNEG company. The publisher aims to bring old titles back to life and the Combat Mission trilogy is another such project (via Games Press).

Let's make it clear right away that the company will not prepare remasters, but the original games will get additional content created by fans (mods and scenarios), while removing numerous errors and bugs. For example, Combat Mission 2: Barbarossa to Berlin will get over 50 additional scenarios. Each of the titles will also include various types of editors, allowing players to create new maps and battles.

War strategy fans have reason to rejoice. Three iconic games with unique mechanics return to Steam in an upgraded version - picture #1
Source: Combat Mission 3: Afrika Korps / Battlefront.com.

The Combat Mission trilogy will debut on September 10th in the English language version, and each title will cost 5.99 dollars.

  1. Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord on Steam
  2. Combat Mission 2: Barbarossa to Berlin on Steam
  3. Combat Mission 3: Afrika Korps on Steam
Combat Mission 2: Barbarossa to Berlin

September 20, 2002

PC
Jacob Blazewicz

Author: Jacob Blazewicz

Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).

