Kirby Air Riders release date revealed for November during 45-minute livestream

Today, it was revealed that Kirby Air Riders will be released for the Nintendo Switch 2 this November. Game Director Masahiro Sakurai spent roughly 45 minutes going over details about the game in a livestream this morning. The classic racing mode returns, but of course, fans were looking forward to the return of City Trial, a mode where players explore an open area, swap out machines, and look for upgrades before competing in random trials. Kirby Air Riders looked like a ton of fun, and an upgrade from the original in every way.

Kirby Air Riders closes out livestream with a November release date

This was the first look at actual gameplay after Kirby Air Riders’ initial announcement at the April Switch 2 Direct. Fans were beginning to wonder if the game would stick to its 2025 promise, but now it is confirmed. We will have to wait a few more months, but Kirby Air Riders will arrive on the Switch 2 on November 20th, 2025.

The number of playable riders kept increasing throughout the livestream. First, Sakurai introduced the classic characters like Meta Knight, King Dedede, and Bandana Waddle Dee, but then at least a dozen other Kirby characters were revealed as well. The odd little mushroom, Cappy, made an appearance, Starman, and Knuckle Joe arrived too, just to name a few. There was also a long list of machines for players to choose from, each with varying strengths and weaknesses.

Related:Kirby Air Riders announced 22 years after the original

Races look like they will be extremely fast-paced, with dynamic maps and chaotic power-ups to keep everyone on their toes. But there are some ways to adjust the experience. The game’s overall speed can be slowed for a more relaxed, beginner-friendly experience. Plus, machine destruction, a feature that can knock players out of a race entirely, can optionally be switched off.

Sakurai explained that while copying enemies’ abilities is Kirby’s power, the rest of the playable characters will be able to do so as well. Enemies on the course will act almost like Mario Kart’s item boxes, allowing riders to swallow, grab, or otherwise absorb their power and use it against the other racers. Hitting opponents with a power will give you a boost, and only slightly delay the target. So, even though it’s easy to get hit with something, it won’t slow you down that much.

There was also one mysterious teaser at the end of the stream that featured a cloaked figure. They had a similar aesthetic to Meta Knight, but as far as I could tell were unrecognizable. This could hint at a further mode that will be available in the game, other than the basic racing and the City Trial. Perhaps this will end up being a story mode of some kind.

For now, we will have to wait for more information. Sakurai said he would talk more about the game in the future. While we may not get another 45-minute presentation dedicated to Kirby Air Riders, it will likely show up in future Nintendo showcases.