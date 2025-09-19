New faction in Stellaris must manage the escalating paranoia of its population, but is nonetheless doomed to failure

The end of the universe in Stellaris grows more expansive in the Shadows of the Shroud expansion, adding civilizations destined to fall.

Paradox Development Studio must keep trying while organically implementing DLC (although they visibly improved in the latest updates), especially after a recent, not very successful expansion. Nonetheless, as planned, they are already revealing information about the next DLC for Stellaris in their new developer diaries.

The newest one focuses on the endgame. As a reminder: one of the novelties that will come to Stellaris alongside the release of Shadows of the Shroud will be the rebuilt End of the Cycle - a mighty thread from the Shroud, which a new, unusual origin revolves around: The Endbringers.

As their name suggests, an Endbringer empire slowly drifts towards gaining the End of the Cycle's patronage, without the need to psionically ascend beforehand. As the developers put it: "this choice was made for you long ago." After delving into the Shroud, instead of the typical interface, you'll see a doomsday clock - showing you how long you have until your empire falls.

This leaves you with two objectives.

First, you must spread the Aura of the End all over the galaxy to be spared the impending reckoning. As time passes, you gain access to additional abilities that can delay the End of the Cycle, such as siphoning the people's lifeforce to your leaders or discreetly agitating other factions to war. Second, you must deal with your people's paranoia. They are all subconsiously aware of what awaits them, bringing their mood down immensely.

The expansion will be accompanied by the 4.1 "Lyra" update. It will be discussed in more detail in late September.