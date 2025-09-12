All Golden Key codes for Borderlands 4. Get precious rewards!

September 2025 is a month busy with noteworthy game premieres: Hollow Knight Silksong, Hell is Us, Cronos The New Dawn, Legacy of the Forge DLC for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, to name a few. However, we cannot forget about one of the most important debuts of this month – Borderlands 4. Despite some technical issues with game crashes, complex language change process and concerns about ToS, Gearbox’s newest production is still very successful, drawing in hundreds of thousands of people on Steam alone (via SteamDB). With such popularity, news spread like fire and you might have heard about Shift Codes that grant Golden Keys for free. Here you will find said passwords that you will be able to redeem for free-of-charge goodies.

Shift codes for Golden Keys in Borderlands 4

If you are well acquainted with Borderlands series, you most likely know that by redeeming Shift Codes you can get extra in-game freebies. The tradition continues with Borderlands 4. For the starters, there are 2 Shift Codes available that can be redeemed to obtain Golden Keys:

T9RJB-BFKRR-3RBTW-B33TB-KCZB9 THRBT-WW6CB-56TB5-3B3BJ-XBW3X (expires on September 30th, 2025)

As you can see, there are some permanent codes that you can redeem anytime, and others which are time-limited (though bear in mind that they can be used only once per Shift account). Usually, those codes are distributed via various outlets like Gearbox’s official social media accounts, including CEO’s – Randy Pitchford’s. They can be shared due to specific occasions, and other times they can be randomly dropped, so it’s worth keeping your finger on the pulse.

How to redeem Shift Codes in Borderlands 4

Redeeming codes is not complicated, though it requires you to have a Shift account. If you have already created one, you can use it (providing that you remember your credentials, of course), otherwise it is easy to create a new one on Shift’s webpage.

The codes can be redeemed both on the Shift website and directly from Borderlands 4 menu. To do it via webpage, you need to navigate to the Rewards tab, where you can input the code and click “Redeem” button. After doing it, you should see the reward in the in-game mailbox.

To use the code directly from Borderlands 4, you should go to “Shift” option in main or pause menu, click on the gift tab, submit your code there, and click the “Redeem” button.

Where to use Golden Keys in Borderlands 4

Golden Keys in Borderlands 4 are used to open Golden Chests that are located in most major cities and encampments that you will find along your way. They provide access to high-quality loot that can make your adventure on the new planet of Kairos more manageable.

Don’t be afraid to use keys, as they are distributed quite frequently on different occasions. At the end of the day this is what Borderlands experience is about – finding really fun and powerful gear that makes a ton of mayhem. Good luck!