Stardew Valley 1.7 is becoming more and more mysterious. Eric Barone, however, has a good reason to keep everything a secret

It's been over two weeks since Eric Barone, the creator of the popular Stardew Valley, surprised us with an announcement. During this time, the dev hasn't revealed any information about the announced 1.7 update to the mentioned sandbox, so it's no wonder that some fans are loudly demanding more specific details in the comments under the posts of ConcernedApe.

Barone reassured one of the users of X, explaining why he doesn't provide the community with details of the patch being created, including the release date. Eric is supposed to take on the role of a creative director in the patch development and not rush the team working on improving the title.

More will come. I just don't want too much hype at this point. It's going to be a while before the update is ready.

The fan replied that they don't want to pressure and will patiently wait. However, apart from the posts of feverish players, there were also valid questions for the dev - one of them concerned the possible delay of the release of the 1.7 update on consoles.

I will do my best to minimize the delay between the two [updates on PC and consoles] so as not to have the same problem as last update - wrote ConcernedApe.

The update 1.6 mentioned by Eric was released for PC in March 2024, while the console version of the patch was only made available to fans in November of the previous year. Let's hope that in the case of the 1.7 update, there really won't be such a delay.

