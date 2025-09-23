Realistic shooter Arma Reforger just got 100% more exciting for single-player fans

Single-player campaign materials for Arma Reforger are coming online. The new map will be released as part of the next major update.

Realistic shooter Arma Reforger just got 100% more exciting for single-player fans Source: Bohemia Interactive.
The creators of the realistic shooter Arma Reforger have been teasing players for a while now, hinting that a single-player campaign will be added to the game almost two years after its full release. Thanks to the new materials appearing online, we can be sure that the long-awaited game mode will be released soon (via GameStar).

Arma Reforger - first materials from the campaign

Content creators who have been given access to the closed tests of the 1.6 update for Arma Reforger are now sharing gameplay videos of the campaign. With the official launch of the live stream focusing on the new game map, the embargo on sharing content related to the updates has been lifted.

The single player campaign will indeed be titled Operation Omega. Unofficial sources suggest that it will be divided into five parts, providing about an hour of gameplay in total. The story presented by Bohemia Interactive studio may be continued in the future through subsequent chapters.

If spoilers don't scare you, below you can watch a video focusing on the campaign content.

The story ofOperation Omega will involve secret American special forces infiltrating a Soviet military complex located on the island of Kolguyev. This is a refreshed version of the map from Operation Flashpoint: Cold War Crisis.

What about the 1.5 update?

Recently, Bohemia Interactive announced that the 1.6 update will kind of replace the 1.5 one. The devs treat them as one big update. The promised new features, including the Kolguyev map and a single-player campaign, will therefore be added to the game as part of version 1.6.

The designer of Arma Reforger, Krzysztof "Klamacz" Bielawski, explained that the change is solely related to internal technical issues and has nothing to do with any potential problems with the 1.5 update, which some players might have been worried about.

Unfortunately, the devs still haven't said when the new map and campaign will be added to the game. So fans have to wait for more information related to update 1.6.

