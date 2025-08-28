Stardew Valley creator shows another picture of new game and confirms unpopular mechanic return

Stardew Valley's well-known Eric „ConcernedApe” Barone has released a new screenshot from Haunted Chocolatier and revealed that the game will feature a fishing mechanic.

Adrian Werner

Haunted Chocolatier is generating a lot of interest, mainly because it is the latest game from Eric Barone, the developer of the hit Stardew Valley. The project was revealed in 2021 and since then, the developer has been very cautious about sharing information about this production, meaning that every piece of news counts. The latest includes a new screenshot from the game (which you can see below)

The picture shows the main character exploring a forest, where we can see, among other things, a tree converted into a house. It is also clear that although the developer maintained the pixel art style, the design is more detailed than in Stardew Valley.

New screenshot:

Stardew Valley creator shows another picture of new game and confirms unpopular mechanics return - picture #1

Eric Barone also confirmed that the game will feature a fishing mechanic. This is interesting because this feature was one of the few things in Stardew Valley that were heavily criticized after the premiere. The dev recently admitted that the players were right and fishing was too difficult for beginners. So it's interesting to see how this mechanic will look in Haunted Chocolatier.

Unfortunately, we still don't know when we can expect Haunted Chocolatier to be released. After releasing the 1.6 update to Stardew Valley, the developer is currently focusing most of his attention on this project, so we hope that the pace of sharing information about the his latest game will speed up.

  1. Haunted Chocolatier - official game website

Eric Barone does not earn money from crossovers

It is also worth adding that ConcernedApe has spoken on cooperating with other developers, which is how the crossovers between Stardew Valley and other games happend. The dev stated that he never took any money for it and did it only because he liked these other games and was convinced that his fans would also be pleased with such crossovers.

More:

Stardew Valley

February 26, 2016

PC PlayStation Xbox Mobile Nintendo
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

