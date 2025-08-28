Stardew Valley creator shows another picture of new game and confirms unpopular mechanic return

Haunted Chocolatier is generating a lot of interest, mainly because it is the latest game from Eric Barone, the developer of the hit Stardew Valley. The project was revealed in 2021 and since then, the developer has been very cautious about sharing information about this production, meaning that every piece of news counts. The latest includes a new screenshot from the game (which you can see below)

The picture shows the main character exploring a forest, where we can see, among other things, a tree converted into a house. It is also clear that although the developer maintained the pixel art style, the design is more detailed than in Stardew Valley.

New screenshot:

Eric Barone also confirmed that the game will feature a fishing mechanic. This is interesting because this feature was one of the few things in Stardew Valley that were heavily criticized after the premiere. The dev recently admitted that the players were right and fishing was too difficult for beginners. So it's interesting to see how this mechanic will look in Haunted Chocolatier.

Unfortunately, we still don't know when we can expect Haunted Chocolatier to be released. After releasing the 1.6 update to Stardew Valley, the developer is currently focusing most of his attention on this project, so we hope that the pace of sharing information about the his latest game will speed up.

Eric Barone does not earn money from crossovers It is also worth adding that ConcernedApe has spoken on cooperating with other developers, which is how the crossovers between Stardew Valley and other games happend. The dev stated that he never took any money for it and did it only because he liked these other games and was convinced that his fans would also be pleased with such crossovers.