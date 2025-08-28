Chris Roberts believes that Squadron 42 release „will become an event on par with the GTA 6 launch”

Krzysztof Kaluzinski

In October last year, Chris Roberts said that Squadron 42 (the story campaign for the Star Citizen MMO) will get released in 2026. Now, in a conversation with the French service La Presse, he went a step further - the head of Cloud Imperium Games studio not only confirmed the information about the premiere, but also expressed hope that "it will become an event on par with the release of GTA 6." He argued that these are probably the two most expensive productions planned for next year. The interview also mentioned the release of the full version of Star Citizen, which is planned for 2027 or 2028.

  • However, this is not the end of comparisons to undoubtedly the most anticipated game of recent years. According to Chris Roberts, Star Citizen is the most expensive production in the history of gaming next to Grand Theft Auto VI , which is scheduled to release on May 26, 2026. Despite a huge budget, which is a vote of confidence from the community, Cloud Imperium Games studio does not feel strong enough to compete with Rockstar Games.
  • If the reports about the premiere of Squadron 42 turn out to be true, it can be assumed that the game will be released in the second half of 2026 - on one hand, this would allow it to avoid confrontation with Rockstar's work, and on the other, it would give the developers more time to refine the title.
  • It's hard to expect that the space simulator Star Citizen would evoke as much emotion as GTA 6. All the more so because until now, it effectively divided the community between skeptics and ardent fans. No wonder, as it has been in early access since 2014.

If you still don't have an opinion about the game starring, e.g. Gary Oldman, Gillian Anderson, and Mark Hamill, you can form it in the coming days. Until September 2, you can check out Star Citizen for free - the details are on the game's official website.

