„We’re still recovering.” Stranger Things 5 is set to feature a „crazy” episode that could top all previous finales of Netflix's cult sci-fi series

For several weeks now, new episodes of the series Wednesday have been available to watch on Netflix, however, the biggest premiere of this year is still ahead for the subscribers of the streaming giant. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be released at the end of November. There are still a few weeks left until the premiere of the episodes, but the words of showrunner Ross Duffer suggest that the creators have prepared something truly special for the fans.

At the beginning of August, the director announced that the first two episodes of the last installment of the sci-fi series are ready. Now we got another update - Ross Duffer revealed that the third and fourth episodes have already been edited and completed.

The filmmaker revealed what fans of the series can expect from these chapters. Ross Duffer revealed that the third episode will be a very classic Stranger Things episode. The showrunner also confirmed that Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile) came out of retirement to be the camera operator for the sci-fi series.

The Turnbow Trap is the most classic Stranger Things-y episode of the season. It’s got all our favorite things. Directed by one of our idols Frank Darabont - who literally came out of retirement for this. He crushed it, obviously.

Interestingly, the fourth episode of Stranger Things will be at least as big as all the previous finales of this series. The mentioned episode was a huge logistical challenge for the creators, and they are still recovering from it.

Sorcerer is MASSIVE — as big as any finale we’ve ever done, and the most logistically insane shoot of our lives. We’re still recovering.

The last season of Stranger Things will take fans to 1987, when Hawkins bears the scars of opening the portal, and the heroes are united in order to find Vecna. Four new episodes of the series will debut on Netflix on November 27, the next three will appear on December 26, and the finale will be out on December 31.