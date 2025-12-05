Now you can get Bobcat blueprint in ARC Raiders easily. Here's what you have to do

There is something menacing but also intriguing about huge machines roaming already ravaged world. This idea was already used in several games like, for example, Horizon series but there is still a lot more to explore in that venue. ARC Raiders, the most recent hit from Embark Studio, is also using the “big-mecha” theme to make its environment more vibrant, interesting but also dangerous. To survive in such circumstances, one cannot go without proper weaponry. Of course, it's impossible to find one arm that would do great in all situations, so variety is required. If you would like to expand your armory by adding Bobcat SMG, it is possible to get its blueprint quite easily. Here you will learn the simplest way of acquiring it.

Obtaining Bobcat blueprint in ARC Raiders

To keep players engaged, ARC Raiders provide them with numerous updates that bring in a lot of new content. Expedition Project is still ongoing, and soon we should be able to cool ourselves down during Cold Snap event. With so many updates, the way of getting even already existing gear can change. That’s exactly what happened with Bobcat Small Machine Gun, or rather its blueprint, which is needed to build this epic gun. Where can you get it now?

Initially, Bobcat blueprint was obtainable by participating in locked gate event. However, it appears that it was bugged and it is not in rotation anymore. But it doesn’t mean that it is no longer possible to get your hands on this gun. If you would like to acquire it, you should participate in Trials. It is quite common nowadays to get Bobcat blueprint as a reward for completing these challenges.

This Epic rarity SMG is known for its high rate of fire, but also low accuracy. Due to that, it’s great for Close Quarters Combat and mostly against unarmored enemies. If you would like to take it to an ARC fight, you’re probably better off retreating, as you will tickle it at best. Nonetheless, it is an asset that can come in handy in specific situations, so it’s worth investing your time and effort in getting it. Have fun!