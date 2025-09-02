Team Cherry shares good news about the Hollow Knight: Silksong Switch 2 upgrade pack

There are fewer than 48 hours left until Hollow Knight: Silksong is available to the public. Arguably, one of the most anticipated games of the last decade is finally going to be released. Thankfully, it will also be available across nearly every platform, from Steam to Xbox Game Pass, as well as both Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2. If you plan to play Hollow Knight: Silksong on the Switch, you might be wondering about a potential Switch 2 upgrade pack at some point in the future. Many existing Nintendo games, such as Breath of the Wild, require an additional purchase to access the full Switch 2 experience. Thankfully, for Silksong fans, there is good news.

Team Cherry announces that Hollow Knight: Silksong Switch 2 upgrade will be free

If you’ve been caught up in the Silksong hype over the last few years, you may not even remember that this all began with a Kickstarter. Today, in a post on the Kickstarter page, Team Cherry explained how players who own a Switch 2 can upgrade their game: “For Nintendo Switch 2 players, after redeeming your Nintendo Switch key and downloading the game, you will additionally need to download the (free) Hollow Knight: Silksong Upgrade Pack from the eshop to unlock the platform’s enhanced features.” So while it may require a little patience and a few more steps, at least it won’t cost players any more money.

This is on top of the already incredibly reasonable price of $20. Team Cherry could have easily set a $30 or $40 price tag for Silksong, and millions of people likely wouldn’t hesitate to buy it. However, they not only offer a modest price but also provide the upgrade for free. Nintendo wouldn’t even let people upgrade Breath of the Wild, an eight-year-old game, for free.

This practice may become more common in the future as more developers start gaining access to Switch 2 development kits. For some reason, even games featured in recent Nintendo showcases have not yet been able to create a Switch 2 version of their game. This means that Nintendo has, at the very least, been very conservative about which studios receive a dev kit, but if anything, that seems to be hurting the console's potential.

I will also be curious to see if other future games follow this practice. For example, Supergiant’s Hades 2 is planned to launch on both Switch 1 and 2. In fact, it will be a console exclusive for at least some time. Will the upgrade from Switch 1 to 2 be free? There might only be a few teams in a similar position as Team Cherry right now, but they have set a great precedent.