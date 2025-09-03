Waterpark simulator on PS5, Xbox, Switch? Don't be fooled when it comes to console release

Waterpark Simulator is the game that involves building and running your own waterpark, where players decide what rules will apply at their facility and what the attractions will look like. The game is available in Early Access on PC but console players would like to enjoy this production too. Fortunately, this may become possible in the future. Nevertheless, some developers want to take advantage of this fact by creating a similar game with almost identical title.

Waterpark Simulator console (PS5, Xbox, Switch) explained

Waterpark Simulator is a warmly received game released on PC. The game has received 90% positive reviews on Steam, with over 900 opinions. No wonder that people who own consoles such as PS5, Xbox, or Switch also want to play it. The problem is that Waterpark Simulator was only released on PC, at least at the moment, mainly because it is an Early Access production (which, according to the developers, is expected to last around 9-12 months). The creators prefer to focus on one platform initially, and once the game is refined and released in version 1.0, then they can think about publishing it on different devices.

Although no official decision has been made yet, the creators want to release Waterpark Simulator on consoles in the future. This is evidenced by a survey that investigates players' interest in which platform they would like to play this game on. However, it is worth noting that this is not certain and plans may change in the future.

Be careful of Waterpark Simulator copies on consoles

As mentioned above, there is currently no official information about the game being released on any console. Therefore, it may come as a surprise that the PlayStation Store already features a game with almost identical title. The only difference is a year – 2025. However, keep in mind that Waterpark Simulator 2025 is not the same production as Waterpark Simulator on Steam. How do we know this? The publisher and developer are different. The real Waterpark Simulator is published by CayPlay, while the “announced” console version is published by Aldi Pratama.

To be honest, it is not so uncommon to see people trying to get their own slice of the cake after a success of an indie game. For example, in the case of REPO, a viral horror game, there were multiple cases of games on various platforms that featured a similar title and the idea. So, be careful, as other deceptively similar copies of Waterpark Simulator may appear in the future. It is worth following the official information from the developers on their social media or Discord.